Target More Than Doubles Number of Apple Shops-in-shop

Apple continues to grow its presence at Target.

The big-box retailer said Tuesday it will increase the number of Apple shops-in-shop in Target stores from 17 to 36 this holiday shopping season.

“The strength of our assortment of national and owned brands, the expertise of our team members and the incredible value we offer make Target an unmatched destination for electronics and accessories,” Nikhil Nayar, senior vice president, hardlines at Target Corp., said in a statement. “With the expanded Apple at Target shops-in-shop experiences, we’re elevating this even further. And coupled with the added convenience of our same-day fulfillment services and new price-match guarantee all season long, guests know they can turn to Target with confidence during the holidays, whether that’s in store or online.”

Target launched Apple shops-in-shop at 17 locations in February after 15 years of selling select Apple products on target.com. The extended partnership will include new locations in Florida, Texas and Minnesota, an updated assortment of Apple products, both in stores and by way of Target’s e-commerce business, and Apple-trained Target Tech Consultants in stores to answer questions and conduct product demonstrations.

Meanwhile, the retailer continues to expand its selection of private-label fashion and beauty products as a number of brands compete for space in Target stores and online. The list includes luxury lingerie designer Journelle, Levi’s Red Tab products, New Zealand beauty brand Monday Haircare, Ulta Beauty, Priyanka Chopra’s hair care brand Anomaly and Disney, which opened about a dozen shops-in-shop in select markets in late 2019.

In addition, Target has a number of its own in-house labels. Earlier this year, the company revealed that revenues at its All in Motion activewear brand had surpassed $1 billion after only a year on the market.

Target’s breadth of product offerings has helped the firm capture even more market share during the pandemic and log $1.8 billion in profits in its most recent quarter. Shares of Target are up more than 55 percent, year-over-year.