Target is adding some jungle vibes to the assortment.

On Monday, the big-box retailer revealed the soon-to-launch Opalhouse designed with Jungalow collection, a line of home goods cocreated alongside designer and Jungalow brand founder Justina Blakeney.

The assortment consists of more than 300 pieces and includes splashes of canary yellow, dusty rose and turquoise on bedding, home decor, furniture, wallpaper, bathroom decorations and more. Prices start at $10 and most items max out around $30. The collection lands in select Target stores June 13, as well as target.com on June 26.

“Target is known for one-of-a-kind partnerships that deliver incredible design at an amazing value and this new collection with the inspiring and talented Justina Blakeney will fill our guests’ homes with a whole lot of joy,” Samara Tuchband, Target Corp. senior vice president of merchandising, home, said in a statement. “As a multiyear partnership, we look forward to continuing to create beautiful products with Justina that inspire all guests with affordable and accessible design.”

The retailer has been in expansion mode for several years. In March, Target said it would invest $4 billion annually over the next several years to grow its ecosystem. The home goods category alone grew more than 30 percent last quarter, year-over-year, even as more and more consumers leave their work-from-home settings behind for reopened office spaces.

Target’s Opalhouse brand, which debuted in 2018, is just one of nearly 15 brands in the retailer’s home goods category. All together, Target has more than 45 of its own brands, more than 10 of which are billion-dollar brands.

In addition, the company continues to expand its selection of private-label fashion and beauty products as a number of brands compete for space in Target stores and online. The list includes luxury lingerie designer Journelle, Levi’s Red Tab products, New Zealand beauty brand Monday Haircare, Ulta Beauty, Priyanka Chopra’s new hair care brand Anomaly and Disney, which opened about a dozen shops-in-shop in select markets in late 2019. Earlier this year, Target rollout out 17 Apple shops-in-shop and began selling Apple products on its website.

Target has also collaborated with brands and designers such as Hunter, Lilly Pulitzer, Zac Posen, Anna Sui, Missoni, Phillip Lim, Rodarte, Jason Wu, LoveShackFancy. Most recently, the retailer tapped Christopher John Rogers, Alexis and Rixo for its 2021 Designer Dress Collection.

In April, Target said it would spend more than $2 billion with Black-owned businesses by 2025.

“This partnership is also one of the many ways Target continues its commitment to source and design more products from Black creators and designers,” the company said in a statement.

The Jungalow brand, which was established in 2009 by Blakeney, has since grown into a Los Angeles-based lifestyle brand.

“This collection was thoughtfully designed to help bring good vibes to your homes and help support your journey to creating your happy place,” Blakeney said in a blog post on Target’s website. “Designing for Target is so incredible because anything I dream up, no matter how unconventional, is feasible. The volume and variety of items that we are able to dream up together is truly exciting and what really lights me up is that we are able to do all of this at such accessible price points, making all of this goodness accessible to all.”