Target Names Third Future Collective Designer: Alani Noelle

Target has revealed its third Future Collective partner – Alani Noelle.

A Brooklyn-based fashion creative with experience in design, styling consulting and creative direction, Noelle’s collection will consist of nearly 90 apparel and accessories items over three refreshes, with the first launching May 7. The final collection refresh will launch in early July. Target codesigned the third assortment in partnership with Noelle.

Future Collective was launched in September 2022 featuring the first-of-its-kind Target-owned brand offering collections in partnership with a rotating roster of style and cultural influencers with diverse points of view in fashion. The strategy is to have a new creative director each quarter. The first partner was Kahlana Barfield-Brown, and the second was Gabriella Karefa-Johnson.

Future Collective with Alani Noelle is available in an inclusive size range of XXS to 4X and 00-30. The lineup features summer staples such as skirts, dresses, shorts and tops, with prices ranging from $15 to $48, and most items under $35. Noelle’s Puerto Rican heritage comes through in the tropical and colorful designs.

A look from Future Collective with Alani Noelle for Target. Courtesy of Target

The collection will be available on target.com and in select Target stores, as well as via Target’s contactless same-day pickup options, Drive Up and Order Pickup.

“Our guests have embraced the on-trend styles found in Future Collective, and we’re proud to introduce our third partner, Alani Noelle,” said Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer of Target. “Alani’s collection reflects her fresh and expressive take on fashion and captures the spirit of summer with bold pieces that allow our guests to celebrate themselves. Through this partnership, we’ll continue giving our guests what they most love about Target: joyful and stylish designs at an incredible value.”

Noelle told WWD that this was her first apparel and accessories collaboration so she wasn’t sure what to expect. “Working with Target was really a true collaboration, and the entire process was so much fun. I worked with a diverse group of women who encouraged my ideas and made me feel comfortable and valued. I have been a longtime lover of Target and frequent Target shopper so this is such a full-circle moment,” she said.

She said that although she doesn’t have her own apparel collection, she always uses fashion as a way to express herself. “Creating a collection rooted in self-expression has been a goal of mine and I couldn’t ask for a better partner than Target to bring this goal to life. It’s a dream come true to have been recognized and championed for my personal style, and to be given the opportunity to share that with so many people, especially those who look like me. I’m thrilled to be part of the Target family and partner with the Future Collective brand specifically, which to me is about inclusivity and accessible, quality style at an incredible value.”

In describing the aesthetic of the Future Collective collection, she said she found a lot of inspiration in color specifically, as well as ’70s fashion. She said the entire collection has “a light and airy feel” that is fresh, vibrant and easy to wear throughout this summer and all future summers to come. “The collection is very tropical and colorful, which reminds me of Puerto Rico. It’s important to me to honor and celebrate my Puerto Rican heritage and recognize the diverse perspectives within the fashion industry. Coming from a modest but always vibrant upbringing, I want to be able to inspire other women like me to dream big, and Target is the perfect partner to do that with, knowing how much they prioritize inclusivity,” she said.

She said she’s been working with Target on this project since early 2022.

Asked how she was selected, Noelle said she has worked with Target several times over the years. She first worked with the company when she was a dancer featured in one of its commercials. More recently, she created social content for Target. “Collaborating on an apparel and accessories collection was a natural and exciting progression of my relationship with Target,” she said.

She said it was hard to choose her favorite pieces, but if she had to she’d say, they are the sleeveless collared denim minidress, sleeveless crochet fringe maxidresses and the matching cutout blazer and relaxed trouser shorts.

Noelle said she had a lot of say in the design, silhouettes and styles that they produced. “From conceptualizing designs to deciding on fabrics and silhouettes, the process was really exciting and truly hands-on. I felt extremely seen by the entire Target team — they listened to and trusted me throughout the entire partnership, and vice versa. We learned a lot from one another. Seeing the samples for the first time was such a surreal experience, and I hope Target guests are going to love styling these pieces this summer as much as I do — there is something for everyone,” she said.