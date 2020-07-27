The 2020 holiday shopping season is seeing some changes.

Target said Monday that it will close its doors on Thanksgiving as part of its continued health and safety measures during the coronavirus pandemic.

“There’s no question, the holiday season is going to be very different this year,” read a statement on Target’s corporate blog. “Just as you’ve trusted Target for safe, convenient shopping throughout the pandemic, you can count on us to deliver that and so much more every week throughout the holiday season and beyond.”

The retailer stated that it will also be extending its savings period to now start in October to help reduce in-store crowds during the holiday shopping season.

Dick’s Sporting Goods also said on Monday that it will close its doors on Thanksgiving, according to a company statement. The decision includes its specialty stores Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream.

The retailer also said that its store and distribution center associates will continue to receive a 15 percent pay premium through the end of the year.

Both retailers’ announcements follow Walmart’s decision to close its stores on Thanksgiving Day, which it revealed on July 21.

“We know this has been a trying year, and our associates have stepped up,” said John Furner, president and chief executive officer of Walmart U.S., in a statement on the retailer’s blog. “We hope they will enjoy Thanksgiving Day at home with their loved ones. We are certainly thankful to our people for all of their efforts.”

Along with the decision, Walmart revealed it is allocating $428 million in cash bonuses for its store, club and distribution and fulfillment center associates.

This year Thanksgiving will be celebrated on Nov. 26.

