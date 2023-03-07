×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: March 7, 2023

Fashion

Chanel’s Fall Collection Was an Ode to the Camellia

Business

Dick’s Sporting Goods Beats Revenue Expectations After Holiday Season

Business

Zalando Plans to Combat Post-pandemic Hangover

Tastemakers Report From McCann Worldgroup Finds the Luxury Category Is Staying Strong

The research includes unique mindsets and motivations of the wealthy and how brands are upping the ante.

Handbags and clothes in a fashion store
Luxury shoppers are looking for private experiences. agcreativelab - stock.adobe.com

With the goal of redefining and rethinking the world of luxury, McCann Worldgroup’s Luxury Practice brought together a 2023 Tastemakers Council to discuss the ongoing mission to “lead a rich and insightful cultural conversation about the future of affluence.” Still, the question on everyone’s mind was, with the world on fire, why are we talking about luxury?

According to McCann Worldgroup’s Luxury Practice, the answer, despite predictions of a recession continuing to loom, is that the outlook for luxury brands remains overwhelmingly positive. Authors of the report point to learnings from previous recessions, showing the category to be in a favorable position. While aspirational luxury buyers are cutting back, 40 percent of luxury spending worldwide comes from the wealthiest 2 percent of global consumers who are not showing signs of spending cutbacks.

During the conversation with the tastemakers council, five unique perspectives emerged. The first is that “money is not a monolith,” where the council recognized the need to deconstruct a way of thinking people can be put into broad groups to be understood. Instead, the authors of the report suggest that marketers uncover the nuances that more accurately define the human experience.

“There is a deeply nuanced story of wealth within every market with both regional and cultural factors influencing how consumers make and choose to spend their money,” the authors said of the report. “Understating these nuances is key for brands.”

The second perspective was named “elevated exclusivity,” a mindset that addresses marketers’ ongoing conversation around the democratization of luxury with goods and services that were once exclusive to the ultra-wealthy becoming accessible to mass audiences. There is a difference between feeling rich and being rich, the council advised. Brands can benefit from this insight by upping the ante when it comes to the experience they offer important clients, such as private shopping, away from the masses that also provide bragging rights.

Similarly, perspectives that followed included “transformative travel,” understanding new behaviors born out of pent-up demand for travel and offering ever-more rare and interesting experiences for the privileged few.

The “new digital divide,” examines increasingly blurred lines between the real world and the digital one, where real-life experiences and human interactions are being viewed as a luxury. With this in mind, the council predicts a shift in social media, where people recognize the difference between telling the story and living the story.

“There’s this new power in quietness,” said one tastemaker council member. “Although ironically it tends to be the most interesting people who you’d actually want to follow who are moving off it. But you also know if you ever need a recommendation, you can phone them or WhatsApp them.”

The final perspective shared by the council was “Superhumans,” which understands that when a consumer can afford anything, there is more appeal in the things they cannot. This might mean extending time and legacy or biohacking health. The authors of the report advised brands to offer these consumers the ability to focus on things that enable the best performance and energy protection. One example is Chanel’s announcement of its private boutiques exclusively for top-level clients, while Gucci announced a collaboration with Oura Ring.

Successful brands, said the authors of the report, will continue to innovate and inspire, and perhaps more importantly, build a deeper connection with their customers by understanding them. To win, brands must up the ante for crown jewel customers.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

