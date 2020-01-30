Solid inventory positions, investment in direct-to-consumer efforts and product innovation will help boost apparel manufacturers this year, noted analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued this Thursday. But in regard to the department store segment, the firm was more bearish.

“We remain cautious on department stores in 2020 given low visibility on a sustained and positive direction in sales despite a healthy consumer backdrop,” said Dana Telsey, chief research officer at the firm. “We see continued elevated spending on marketing and e-commerce initiatives, along with the continued shift toward digital creating margin pressures throughout the year.”