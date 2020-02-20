BANGKOK — Retail in Thailand is set to blossom this year, boosted by the biggest initial public offering in the country by the Central Retail Corp., the owner of more than 2,000 stores.

Central Retail, which operates a consumer portfolio across Thailand, Vietnam and Italy, began trading Thursday on the Thai stock exchange, in an initial public offering that raised 78.12 billion Thai baht, or $2.48 billion at current exchange, valuing the company at 253 billion baht, or $8.06 billion.