Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: January 14, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Prada Men’s Fall 2022

Fashion

Nino Cerruti Dies at 91

Fashion

JW Anderson Men’s Fall 2022

The Bay Names a Chief Customer Officer

Alexander Meyer will oversee a range of functions including marketing at both thebay.com and the Hudson's Bay store chain.

Alexander Meyer has joined The Bay.
Alexander Meyer has joined The Bay.

The Bay has appointed Alexander Meyer chief customer officer, a new position at the Canadian digital retailer.

Meyer will oversee the brand strategy and a range of functions including customer insights, marketing and creative, loyalty and communications. He will report directly to Iain Nairn, president and chief executive officer.

In its announcement, The Bay said Meyer will “focus on high growth, brand and personalization.”

While the role Meyer takes on is new, the marketing function was previously overseen by Meghan Nameth, who is no longer with the company.

Meyer will lead the marketing at both The Bay e-commerce website (thebay.com) and the Hudson’s Bay brick-and-mortar store chain. The Bay is responsible for the brand direction, marketing, buying, planning and technology for both thebay.com and the Hudson’s Bay stores.

Last year, the parent Hudson’s Bay Co. reengineered its three retail brands — Hudson’s Bay, Saks Fifth Avenue and Saks Off 5th — into separate e-commerce and brick-and-mortar store companies. HBC has also been evolving its saks.com and thebay.com websites into marketplace formats offering broader assortments.

Meyer has more than a decade of experience in marketing, digital transformation, and product and business development. For the past five years, he was chief marketing officer for The Iconic, the Sydney, Australia-based online retailer selling fashion, footwear, outdoor wear and sports-related apparel and footwear. Earlier, Meyer served in senior and C-suite roles at Adidas International, Vans, Quiksilver Inc., and pre-alpha start-up Hubrick.

Nairn also spent several years in Australian retailing, including having served as CEO of David Jones, and CEO of the Country Road Group.

“Alexander’s data-driven, agile approach to marketing will enhance our customer and digital first strategy, accelerate our growth, build acquisition, enhance loyalty and drive profitability across channels,” Nairn said. “The Bay is one of the country’s largest premium lifestyle digital platforms, and we are thrilled to welcome Alexander to help us evolve the customer experience and build our business for the future.”

“It has been impressive to see the rapid, innovative digital transformation of The Bay, especially over the last year, and I am truly looking forward to joining a purpose-led company while building a data-driven marketing organization that champions social commerce at the speed of culture to drive connectivity with consumers,” Meyer said.

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad