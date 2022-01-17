The Bay Names a Chief Customer Officer

The Bay has appointed Alexander Meyer chief customer officer, a new position at the Canadian digital retailer.

Meyer will oversee the brand strategy and a range of functions including customer insights, marketing and creative, loyalty and communications. He will report directly to Iain Nairn, president and chief executive officer.

In its announcement, The Bay said Meyer will “focus on high growth, brand and personalization.”

While the role Meyer takes on is new, the marketing function was previously overseen by Meghan Nameth, who is no longer with the company.

Meyer will lead the marketing at both The Bay e-commerce website (thebay.com) and the Hudson’s Bay brick-and-mortar store chain. The Bay is responsible for the brand direction, marketing, buying, planning and technology for both thebay.com and the Hudson’s Bay stores.

Last year, the parent Hudson’s Bay Co. reengineered its three retail brands — Hudson’s Bay, Saks Fifth Avenue and Saks Off 5th — into separate e-commerce and brick-and-mortar store companies. HBC has also been evolving its saks.com and thebay.com websites into marketplace formats offering broader assortments.

Meyer has more than a decade of experience in marketing, digital transformation, and product and business development. For the past five years, he was chief marketing officer for The Iconic, the Sydney, Australia-based online retailer selling fashion, footwear, outdoor wear and sports-related apparel and footwear. Earlier, Meyer served in senior and C-suite roles at Adidas International, Vans, Quiksilver Inc., and pre-alpha start-up Hubrick.

Nairn also spent several years in Australian retailing, including having served as CEO of David Jones, and CEO of the Country Road Group.

“Alexander’s data-driven, agile approach to marketing will enhance our customer and digital first strategy, accelerate our growth, build acquisition, enhance loyalty and drive profitability across channels,” Nairn said. “The Bay is one of the country’s largest premium lifestyle digital platforms, and we are thrilled to welcome Alexander to help us evolve the customer experience and build our business for the future.”

“It has been impressive to see the rapid, innovative digital transformation of The Bay, especially over the last year, and I am truly looking forward to joining a purpose-led company while building a data-driven marketing organization that champions social commerce at the speed of culture to drive connectivity with consumers,” Meyer said.