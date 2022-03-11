The Bay Drops Products Made in Russia and Belarus

TAKING A STAND: The Bay in Canada has dropped products made in Russia and Belarus from its stores and its marketplace website — 200 items in all — in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Also, the Hudson’s Bay Foundation, a registered charity, donated $100,000 to the Canadian Red Cross’ Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal to provide crucial support to those impacted by the war in Ukraine. The foundation is also encouraging Canadians to donate their Hudson’s Bay Rewards points accumulated from purchases in stores and online, which will be converted into cash and donated to the Canadian Red Cross to provide aid to impacted Ukrainian communities. The Foundation will match these donations, up to an additional $100,000. The points donations will be accepted through March 31, 2022.

“The crisis in Ukraine continues to have devastating impacts on its communities, and we want to contribute to the support that the people of Ukraine and their families urgently need during this difficult time,” said Iain Nairn, president and chief executive officer, The Bay.

Money raised by the Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal will allow the Canadian Red Cross to send personnel, equipment and funds to support the Red Cross Red Crescent Movement response in Ukraine and surrounding countries, including support to those displaced. To donate Hudson’s Bay Reward Points, visit TheBay.com and click “Donate Your Points,” or in-store. Donations can also be made directly to the Red Cross by visiting redcross.ca.