The Bay Teams With Toronto Raptors

TEAM PLAY: The Bay has become the “official style partner” of National Basketball Association team Toronto Raptors through a four-year partnership with the Raptors and the NBA.

The three-way agreement enables The Bay e-commerce marketplace and the Hudson’s Bay stores to co-brand with the Raptors through a variety of ways, including streetwear, pop-up shops, digital experiences in the Scotiabank Arena where the Raptors play, advertising on courtside, co-branding the player tunnel with Hudson’s Bay’s signature stripes, social media and charitable activity.

“The cultural relevance of The Raptors transcends sports. We are meeting consumers where they are, through cultural and social events and moments that reflect Canadian life and style,” said Allison Litzinger, vice president, brand, at The Bay.

The Bay will host home game “takeover” nights to support the Hudson’s Bay Charter for Change, a Hudson’s Bay Foundation that, among other initiatives, works with the Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment Foundation to promote racial equity in Canada. Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment is the partner company to the Toronto Raptors.

“We are proud to partner with an iconic Canadian brand that many of our fans know and love,” said Jordan Vader, vice president of global partnerships for the MLSE. “In addition to the exciting opportunities The Bay has planned, we look forward to the positive impact Hudson’s Bay Charter for Change will have, and the great work MLSE Foundation is doing in the community to support youth facing barriers.“

In 2019, the Toronto Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors to clinch their first NBA Championship. The Raptors are Canada’s only NBA team and it was their first title.

The Hudson’s Bay Co. recently split thebay.com, known as The Bay, and the Hudson’s Bay department stores, into two separate companies. HBC also recently split Saks Fifth Avenue into two separate companies, one for the e-commerce now known as simply Saks, and another for the 40-store Saks Fifth Avenue store fleet known as SFA. The Saks Off 5th off-price business was split into separate e-commerce and store businesses as well.