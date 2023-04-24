The Canvas to Expand to Miami With 5,000-square-foot Flagship

The Canvas, a platform for emerging, independent and ethically focused brands and creators, will open its eighth space in the U.S. and its first in Miami. The new location will be in Wynwood and will have a grand opening on May 13.

The Canvas is taking over a 5,000-square-foot foot space previously occupied by Solana Spaces, and within a building whose tenants include Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund. The Miami store will combine The Canvas’ multibrand fashion and lifestyle retail operation with “The Canvas 3.0,” its new Web3 gallery concept which it opened in collaboration with WHIM within New York City’s Oculus.

The Canvas in Wynwood in Miami. courtesy of The Canvas

The Canvas is bringing a diverse array of rising brands to its new Miami location including Clandestina, Cuba’s first independent fashion brand; the Latvia-based Aline Yaneli; Brooklyn-based Argot Swim, and Miami-based brands FoxyLab and A Line of Kope.

The space will also include an art installation of American artist Michael Murphy’s Perceptual Art, and residencies from leading Web3 projects including Superchief Gallery NFT, Transient Labs, and Trident.

The Canvas continues to utilize the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals as a curatorial framework for all brands featured in the new Miami store.

A view of The Canvas in Miami. courtesy of The Canvas

Cofounded by Devin Gilmartin and Steff Vermeesch, The Canvas has helped creators digitally and physically reach larger audiences. In less than a year, the rapidly expanding start-up has opened up seven locations in downtown New York City.

The Canvas brings small ethical brands into new retail markets through a model that leverages both commercial real estate and strategic partnerships with major landlords. The Canvas then opens, operates and services the stores. They operate a number of concepts, including multibrand retail, single-brand retail and a Web3-focused activation pilot in collaboration with WHIM, a high-tech, digital canvas. The storefronts serve as an incubator for a growing number of creators in both digital and physical realms.

“We are thrilled to expand The Canvas to Miami, a city with an abundance of energy and creativity. As we look to empower creators in both fashion and Web3, Miami brings the best of both worlds,” said Gilmartin. “Wynwood is the perfect location for us to showcase our innovative approach to sustainable retail and support emerging creators who are committed to ethical practices across a wide range of disciplines.”

