×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: November 30, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Brunello Cucinelli to Receive Neiman Marcus Award

Business

LVMH Is Putting Craftsmanship on the Big Stage

Business

Cyber Monday Hits Record as Discounts Drive Sales

The Lnk Unveils Marketplace for Diverse Indie Fashion and Beauty Brands

The Lnk features more than 300 brands from India and is expanding to Indonesia, Dubai, Morocco, Turkey, Lithuania, Vietnam and Africa.

Sonya Gill
Sonya Gill, founder of The Lnk Courtesy of The Lnk

TORONTO — The Lnk is trying to carve a niche as the first global fashion and beauty online marketplace to represent only ethnically diverse indie brands.

“The Lnk is all about affordable luxury with a strong cultural component to it,” said Sonya Gill, chief executive officer and founder of the platform, which debuts with more than 300 merchants from India and is expanding to Indonesia, Dubai, Turkey, Lithuania, Vietnam and the continent of Africa. The platform specializes in women’s and men’s fashion, cultural fashion, beauty, skin care and accessories.

The Lnk — which is valued at 10 million Canadian dollars, or $7.4 million — anticipates having some 3,000 to 5,000 brands on its site by the end of 2023.

Related Galleries

“The Southeast Asia market alone is valued at $900 billion. The Lnk will carry brands beyond this so there is massive potential,” said Gill, who, founded the digital marketing agency Youzus in 2010 and later sold it in 2015. She began consulting to mom-and-pop outfits, who would invariably ask, “Help me with brand recognition. Help send me customers.”

“It was the same thing over and over again,” she told WWD.

Such personal observations had great impact on the development of The Lnk, which is backed by an advisory board that includes, among others, Richard McMahon, former chief sales officer of Bed Bath & Beyond, and Alvina Patel, former vice president of marketing of Farfetch.

“I noticed a clear disconnect in the e-commerce world and brands owned by ethnically diverse people [while shopping online for years],” said Gill, a woman of Indian descent who successfully raised funds in a venture capitalist world where women of color are drastically underrepresented.

“It was impossible to find high-quality products from merchants overseas, and if you could, it would take months to ship. That’s where the concept for The Lnk came from. We wanted to close that gap and give these overseas brands the exposure and tools they needed through this portal to reach new audiences.”

The Lnk helps simplify shipping, return, tax and duty challenges, which impact sellers and often prevent consumers from shopping internationally.

Once a brand is selected, Gill and company integrate its preexisting web content onto the back end of the platform. During that process checks are made on brand sizing, product quality and photography. Clients then receive a password and username that connects them to The Lnk’s preexisting portal.

“People also have the option of coming to the website and filling out an application page,” Gill said. A Zoom meeting follows and if approved the brand would then be integrated into The Lnk’s platform.

“What makes this so unique is that from here we can run ad campaigns for these brands. They just click on a button saying ‘Boost my profit or product’ and off it goes,” Gill said.

The Lnk doesn’t make money until it sells product. It is able to do this thanks to certain partnerships the start-up has inked over the last few months. Brands do pay a monthly “ecosystem” border fee, which helps The Lnk deal with any surprise costs of running the site.

However, through its partnership with Canadian company E-Shipper, The Lnk piggybacks on its warehouses around the world. With this more cost-effective approach brands can send orders through The Lnk’s portal to a warehouse. Customers then pay a portion of the duties exceeding 125 Canadian dollars.

The Lnk will be venturing next into Indonesia and Dubai over the next four to six weeks. It is also working on Tanzania and Kenya for brand launches.

According to Gill, this all comes just in time to meet growing demand from consumers in North America who identify as non-white and who are looking for a reliable source to purchase upscale goods from overseas. “As immigration soars in North America people are looking for everyday clothing that reflects their roots and culture,” Gill said.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

The Lnk Unveils Site for Diverse Indie Fashion and Beauty Brands

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

The Lnk Unveils Site for Diverse Indie Fashion and Beauty Brands

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

The Lnk Unveils Site for Diverse Indie Fashion and Beauty Brands

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

The Lnk Unveils Site for Diverse Indie Fashion and Beauty Brands

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

The Lnk Unveils Site for Diverse Indie Fashion and Beauty Brands

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

The Lnk Unveils Site for Diverse Indie Fashion and Beauty Brands

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

The Lnk Unveils Site for Diverse Indie Fashion and Beauty Brands

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Lnk Unveils Site for Diverse Indie Fashion and Beauty Brands

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

The Lnk Unveils Site for Diverse Indie Fashion and Beauty Brands

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

The Lnk Unveils Site for Diverse Indie Fashion and Beauty Brands

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

The Lnk Unveils Site for Diverse Indie Fashion and Beauty Brands

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

The Lnk Unveils Site for Diverse Indie Fashion and Beauty Brands

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

The Lnk Unveils Site for Diverse Indie Fashion and Beauty Brands

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

The Lnk Unveils Site for Diverse Indie Fashion and Beauty Brands

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

The Lnk Unveils Site for Diverse Indie Fashion and Beauty Brands

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

The Lnk Unveils Site for Diverse Indie Fashion and Beauty Brands

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

The Lnk Unveils Site for Diverse Indie Fashion and Beauty Brands

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

The Lnk Unveils Site for Diverse Indie Fashion and Beauty Brands

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

The Lnk Unveils Site for Diverse Indie Fashion and Beauty Brands

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

The Lnk Unveils Site for Diverse Indie Fashion and Beauty Brands

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

The Lnk Unveils Site for Diverse Indie Fashion and Beauty Brands

Hot Summer Bags

The Lnk Unveils Site for Diverse Indie Fashion and Beauty Brands

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

The Lnk Unveils Site for Diverse Indie Fashion and Beauty Brands

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

The Lnk Unveils Site for Diverse Indie Fashion and Beauty Brands

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

The Lnk Unveils Site for Diverse Indie Fashion and Beauty Brands

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

The Lnk Unveils Site for Diverse Indie Fashion and Beauty Brands

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

The Lnk Unveils Site for Diverse Indie Fashion and Beauty Brands

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

The Lnk Unveils Site for Diverse Indie Fashion and Beauty Brands

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

The Lnk Unveils Site for Diverse Indie Fashion and Beauty Brands

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

The Lnk Unveils Site for Diverse Indie Fashion and Beauty Brands

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

The Lnk Unveils Site for Diverse Indie Fashion and Beauty Brands

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

The Lnk Unveils Site for Diverse Indie Fashion and Beauty Brands

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

The Lnk Unveils Site for Diverse Indie Fashion and Beauty Brands

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

The Lnk Unveils Site for Diverse Indie Fashion and Beauty Brands

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

The Lnk Unveils Site for Diverse Indie Fashion and Beauty Brands

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

The Lnk Unveils Site for Diverse Indie Fashion and Beauty Brands

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

The Lnk Unveils Site for Diverse Indie Fashion and Beauty Brands

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

The Lnk Unveils Site for Diverse Indie Fashion and Beauty Brands

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

The Lnk Unveils Site for Diverse Indie Fashion and Beauty Brands

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

The Lnk Unveils Site for Diverse Indie Fashion and Beauty Brands

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

The Lnk Unveils Site for Diverse Indie Fashion and Beauty Brands

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

The Lnk Unveils Site for Diverse Indie Fashion and Beauty Brands

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad