HOMME SWEET HOMME: The Place London has been open in Paris for just a year, and it’s already taking up more real estate on Rue de l’Odéon.

Simon Burstein’s multi-brand boutique, which got its start on Connaught Street in London, and which landed in Paris last year, has opened a men’s wear shop that spans 600 square feet. It is located next to the women’s store at 8 rue de l’Odéon.