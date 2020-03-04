The RealReal today unveiled an 8,000-square-foot unit at 253 Post Street in San Francisco; the space was formerly Hermès’ Union Square flagship. The two-level store with entrances on Post Street and Maiden Lane is filled with high-tech bells and whistles such as RFID-enabled electronic smart trays that offer detailed descriptions of watches and jewelry, along with the condition of objects.

The store offers women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, shoes, handbags and accessories, fine jewelry, watches, beauty, home and art. Features include a handbag vault, men’s sneaker wall, men’s and women’s streetwear, and edits of luxury brands such as Gucci. The store has a luxury consignment office and CaféCafé with outdoor seating on the first block of Maiden Lane during the street’s foot traffic-only hours of 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.