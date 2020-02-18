By and  on February 18, 2020

LONDON — Discussions around sustainability showed no sign of quietening down at London Fashion Week, with the majority of designers shining a spotlight on their eco-friendly actions and targets for the future. Alongside the shows, both the Swedish and Danish embassies hosted breakfast panels on Monday near Hyde Park to spread the word on their mindful efforts in the fashion industry.

Over on Sloane Street, Danish ambassadors opened their doors to the International Fur Federation to shed light on Furmark, the new LVMH- and Kering-backed certification, which will debut later this year, that strives to ensure natural fur is produced sustainably.

