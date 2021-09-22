Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: September 22, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Jil Sander’s Lucie and Luke Meier See a Bright Future Ahead

Business

Matchesfashion Picks Paolo de Cesare as CEO

Business

Expectations Run High Ahead of Milan Fashion Week

The Verticale, Values-Based E-commerce Destination, Gets a Makeover

The site has updated its navigation system, product display pages, icon integration and founder awareness.

The Verticale, Values-Based E-Commerce Destination, Gets
Jaclyn Grauman and Michelle Silverstein. courtesy shot.

The Verticale, an e-commerce site that connects digitally native brands with consumers who are searching for products that align with their values, has redesigned its website.

The multibrand marketplace, which launched last November, features brands that meet such core values as sustainability, ethical production, female-owned or Black-owned companies, among other criteria. The company launched with 50 brand partners, and will have 77 brands with the relaunch today, according to Michelle Silverstein, cofounder and chief operating officer of The Verticale, who created the site with Jaclyn Grauman, cofounder and chief executive officer.

“We’re on track to hit 150 brands by the end of this year,” said Silverstein.

TheVerticale.com has updated its navigation system, product display pages, icon integration and founder awareness. The product display pages will now include editorialized content and show value icons above each product so consumers can quickly see which value that item represents. In addition, the navigation will be updated to more easily allow customers to shop the brands that meet the values they stand for.

Related Galleries

Grauman said they made an investment in the product pages and building out the storytelling.

The brands’ founders stories will be prominently featured on the product pages so when you click any product, the founder story, along with Verticale’s vetting criteria for that brand, will be featured at the bottom of the product page. The intention is to give customers easy access to the brand founders, and allow them to fully understand the story behind the brands they are purchasing from.

The Verticale, Values-Based E-Commerce Destination, Gets
A Collection page from the redesigned The Verticale site.

“We believe in the power of brand ethos and the story behind each founder. Their unique identity is what connects us with their products in a deeper and more impactful way. Before starting The Verticale, my background is in the fashion retail industry and I have seen that loss of brand equity and consumer understanding when brands are stripped of their stories. We set out to challenge what a multibrand retail environment looks like,” said Grauman, who previously worked at Lord + Taylor at Hudson’s Bay.

The Vetted By The Verticale stamp of approval certifies that the founders have worked closely with their brand partners to ensure the product meets at least one of the 10 core Verticale Values, all pertaining to the pillars of sustainability, ethics, equality and health.

“Something we enjoy most about working with our brand partners is bringing their story to our Verticale world. We strive for transparency with our shoppers, and we believe conscious consumerism starts with understanding what our brand founders stand for, what keeps them coming back to their work, and what is inspiring the products they are producing,” said Silverstein, who previously worked at several consumer start-ups such as Class Pass.

The Verticale features products in the women’s, men’s accessories, personal care, wellness and home categories. The lion’s share of the business in the first year was driven by women’s apparel, accessories and personal care, said Silverstein.

Among some of the best-selling women’s brands are Industry Standard, Knickey, Everybody & Everyone, Graceful District and Yes And, while top footwear brands include Oliver Cabell and Nisolo. In the personal care category, the site offers bath & body, hair care, makeup, skin care and sun care. Home includes linens, candles and diffusers, bins and baskets and tech accessories.

The average price point is $80, and there are some personal care items below $50 and other items over $200.

The partners noted that each brand has to go through a very specific vetting process in order to be able to come onto the site. The partners scout new brands through their community — customers’ recommending products — and products they themselves use. When they launched,  there were 250 brands on the wait list. Today there are over 400 brands on the wait list.

The site works by drop ship, and The Verticale doesn’t hold any inventory. Most of the brands are digitally native and are built on Shopify platforms. The consumer places the order on The Verticale site and it’s shipped from the brand partners. The Verticale handles returns.

According to Grauman, “The reason that we exist and are evolving our site in this way is because there’s so much confusion in the market, there are so many new brands, there are brands that are launching every single day. We have seen an incredible amount of confusion and fog, and just as far as finding the right brands and whether you can trust them, from a values perspective. People want to shop consciously, but if they’re confused, they’re not able to do so.”

Since the launch, the business is performing well, said Silverstein. “We launched last holiday season and had just the two of us on the team, and we’ve been able to expand the team to six employees,” she said. “We’re very happy with sales across the board and are looking to grow aggressively for the holiday season.”

FOR MORE STORIES:

What 2020 Taught Fashion About Sustainability and Where to Go From Here 

6 Innovative Women-owned Fashion Brands to Watch

The Verticale, Values-Based E-Commerce Destination, Gets

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

The Verticale, Values-Based E-Commerce Destination, Gets

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

The Verticale, Values-Based E-Commerce Destination, Gets

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

The Verticale, Values-Based E-Commerce Destination, Gets

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

The Verticale, Values-Based E-Commerce Destination, Gets

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

The Verticale, Values-Based E-Commerce Destination, Gets

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

The Verticale, Values-Based E-Commerce Destination, Gets

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

The Verticale, Values-Based E-Commerce Destination, Gets

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

The Verticale, Values-Based E-Commerce Destination, Gets

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

The Verticale, Values-Based E-Commerce Destination, Gets

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

The Verticale, Values-Based E-Commerce Destination, Gets

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

The Verticale, Values-Based E-Commerce Destination, Gets

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

The Verticale, Values-Based E-Commerce Destination, Gets

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

The Verticale, Values-Based E-Commerce Destination, Gets

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

The Verticale, Values-Based E-Commerce Destination, Gets

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

The Verticale, Values-Based E-Commerce Destination, Gets

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

The Verticale, Values-Based E-Commerce Destination, Gets

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

The Verticale, Values-Based E-Commerce Destination, Gets

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

The Verticale, Values-Based E-Commerce Destination, Gets

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

The Verticale, Values-Based E-Commerce Destination, Gets

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
The Verticale, Values-Based E-Commerce Destination, Gets

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

The Verticale, Values-Based E-Commerce Destination, Gets

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

The Verticale, Values-Based E-Commerce Destination, Gets

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

The Verticale, Values-Based E-Commerce Destination, Gets

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

The Verticale, Values-Based E-Commerce Destination, Gets

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

The Verticale, Values-Based E-Commerce Destination, Gets

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

The Verticale, Values-Based E-Commerce Destination, Gets

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

The Verticale, Values-Based E-Commerce Destination, Gets

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

The Verticale, Values-Based E-Commerce Destination, Gets

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

The Verticale, Values-Based E-Commerce Destination, Gets

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

The Verticale, Values-Based E-Commerce Destination, Gets

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

The Verticale, Values-Based E-Commerce Destination, Gets

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

The Verticale, Values-Based E-Commerce Destination, Gets

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

The Verticale, Values-Based E-Commerce Destination, Gets

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

The Verticale, Values-Based E-Commerce Destination, Gets

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

The Verticale, Values-Based E-Commerce Destination, Gets

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

The Verticale, Values-Based E-Commerce Destination, Gets

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad