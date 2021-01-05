Two major purveyors of health and wellness, The Vitamin Shoppe and WW International Inc., have partnered up on a program of “integrated offerings and livable solutions.”

Co-branded nutritional supplements and WW snacks and protein boosters are being introduced to The Vitamin Shoppe stores, as well as on vitaminshoppe.com/ww, ww.com/shop and in the WW Studios.

The Vitamin Shoppe operates 684 retail locations under The Vitamin Shoppe name, and 31 Super Supplements stores in the Pacific Northwest.

“We have seen numerous trends showing that health and wellness have become a top priority for Americans,” said Sharon Leite, chief executive officer of The Vitamin Shoppe.

The partnership, Leite said, provides “comprehensive health and nutrition support” and is designed to provide people with nutrients that may be lacking in their day-to-day eating pattern. The collaboration of two well-known businesses means bringing “holistic wellness solutions to a broad audience,” she added.

Mindy Grossman, president and CEO of WW International, said that over the last year, the pandemic has elevated the need for “the democratization and accessibility of wellness and, as a result, people are going through a reappraisal of how they live, how they work and what they value and want in their life.”

The offering includes the WW by The Vitamin Shoppe Daily Essentials pack of vitamins, minerals and nutrients, including vitamin C, magnesium, omega-3, and L-theanine which helps with immunity and bone, heart, brain, skin and eye health. The price is $29.99 for 30 daily packs.

Also being offered, the WW by The Vitamin Shoppe Daily Essentials + Heart Health pack combining the nutritional supplements in the Daily Essentials pack with alpha lipoic acid and ubiquinol to support cardiovascular health. The price is $46.99 for 30 daily packs.

Leite said both companies are pursuing ways to further grow the partnership. In addition to the increase exposure and sales the partnership will provide both companies, WW stands to enroll many more members, since memberships to WW’s wellness and weight management program can be obtained through The Vitamin Shoppe.

“WW is always looking for ways to support our members and provide solutions that help them build healthy habits,” Grossman added. “We will continue to identify new and exciting innovations that deliver wellbeing support for them, working closely with the experts at The Vitamin Shoppe to bring these solutions to market.”

Last December, the two companies commissioned OnePoll to survey 2,000 consumers on “the new consumer mind-set” on health and wellness going into 2021. Among the key findings:

Between the lockdowns, health concerns and financial pressure from the pandemic, 95 percent of Americans who set goals for 2020 saw those ambitions disrupted, but 75 percent said they’re setting some new goals for 2021, and of those 81 percent have already started making healthier choices to meet their 2021 goals.

Forty-nine percent of Americans said science-backed approaches to health and well-being are more important.

Forty-one percent said they’ll be taking more “me time.”

Thirty-seven percent said they will try to be more present in the moment.

Seventy-seven percent of respondents said they are taking a more proactive role in health and wellness decisions for themselves and their families.

About one in three Americans will focus on nutrition, mind set, sleep and fitness.

The Vitamin Shoppe and WW are founding members of the Healthy Living Coalition, an alliance of partners from private and nonprofit sectors. “The coalition was created to tackle nutrition gaps, improve food systems, and combat food insecurity, all of which are bigger issues now than ever before, so we’ll continue to tackle these issues, along with others, to make a difference and help everyone have access to a healthy life,” said Grossman.

The Secaucus, N.J.-based The Vitamin Shoppe sells vitamins, minerals, specialty supplements, herbs, sports nutrition, homeopathic remedies, green living products and natural beauty aids. Approximately, 700 brands are sold as well as several proprietary brands under such names as Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe, BodyTech, Fitfactor Weight Management System and True Athlete.

WW International, formerly called Weight Watchers, focuses on food, activity, mind-set and sleep through its digital app, studios, coaches and experiences.