The Vitamin Shoppe has begun opening 300-square-foot shops inside L.A. Fitness health clubs and will be expanding sales of its health and wellness products through additional partnerships and distribution channels.

So far, Vitamin Shoppes have opened inside nine L.A. Fitness gyms. The Vitamin Shoppe will monitor the new format through its first fiscal quarter — which concludes at the end of March — to gauge the fit of the partnership and determine whether to open more shops.