The Vitamin Shoppe Goes Pro-Vax

SNAX FOR VAX: The Vitamin Shoppe is again taking a pro-vax position.

The health and wellness retailer on Saturday and Sunday will offer a free protein bar or healthy snack to those with a documented flu vaccine shot, in a “Snax for Vax” campaign to combat the flu. Anyone with proof of a recent flu vaccine from their doctor, pharmacist or other healthcare provider can choose a free protein bar or healthy snack – protein brownies, vitamin bars and protein sweet rolls among the freebees – at The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. No purchase is necessary.

The Vitamin Shoppe conducted a similar Snax for Vax giveaway to encourage COVID-19 vaccines, in a 2021 partnership with the White House.

For The Vitamin Shoppe, taking a stand on vaccinations poses some risk in alienating those who are anti-vaxers. But it could also build loyalty with those who do get vaccinated and draw more traffic to The Vitamin Shoppe stores and website.

Medical authorities and the Biden Administration have been warning of a particularly harsh flu season ahead, and that seniors, young children, pregnant women, and people with chronic health conditions are most vulnerable to serious health consequences. “Public health experts have advised that the current flu season may be severe, so we want to encourage Americans to engage in healthy habits, such as getting an annual flu vaccine and supporting their immune systems with a healthy diet, regular exercise, and proper sleep routines,” Sharon Leite, chief executive officer of The Vitamin Shoppe, said in a statement.