The Vitamin Shoppe Goes Pro-Vax

The specialty retailer of vitamins and nutritional products advocates for flu and COVID-19 vaccinations.

Sharon Leite at The Vitamin Shoppe in Edgewater, N.J.
Sharon Leite at The Vitamin Shoppe in Edgewater, New Jersey. Courtesy Photo

SNAX FOR VAX: The Vitamin Shoppe is again taking a pro-vax position.

The health and wellness retailer on Saturday and Sunday will offer a free protein bar or healthy snack to those with a documented flu vaccine shot, in a “Snax for Vax” campaign to combat the flu. Anyone with proof of a recent flu vaccine from their doctor, pharmacist or other healthcare provider can choose a free protein bar or healthy snack – protein brownies, vitamin bars and protein sweet rolls among the freebees – at The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. No purchase is necessary.

The Vitamin Shoppe conducted a similar Snax for Vax giveaway to encourage COVID-19 vaccines, in a 2021 partnership with the White House.

For The Vitamin Shoppe, taking a stand on vaccinations poses some risk in alienating those who are anti-vaxers. But it could also build loyalty with those who do get vaccinated and draw more traffic to The Vitamin Shoppe stores and website.

Medical authorities and the Biden Administration have been warning of a particularly harsh flu season ahead, and that seniors, young children, pregnant women, and people with chronic health conditions are most vulnerable to serious health consequences. “Public health experts have advised that the current flu season may be severe, so we want to encourage Americans to engage in healthy habits, such as getting an annual flu vaccine and supporting their immune systems with a healthy diet, regular exercise, and proper sleep routines,” Sharon Leite, chief executive officer of The Vitamin Shoppe, said in a statement.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

