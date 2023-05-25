×
The Vitamin Shoppe Fills Top Jobs

Two insiders, Lee Wright and Muriel Gonzalez, have become CEO and president, respectively.

The Vitamin Shoppe in Valparaiso, Indiana.
The Vitamin Shoppe in Valparaiso, Indiana. Courtesy

The Vitamin Shoppe has promoted Lee A. Wright to chief executive officer and Muriel Gonzalez to president.

Wright was previously interim CEO since January and Gonzalez was executive vice president, chief merchandising and marketing officer since August 2020.

“I look forward to building on our growth strategy, including expanding through franchising, further developing our robust portfolio of private brands, and deepening relationships with our most productive partners,” Wright said in a statement Thursday when the company announced the two promotions. Wright also said she is “committed to driving operational enhancements and marketing innovations.”

The Secaucus, New Jersey-based retailer in February said it signed 58 franchise territories to 15 franchise partners, and that at least 12 franchised stores are expected to open this year, in addition to the two already opened. The company announced a U.S. franchise strategy in May 2021. The Vitamin Shoppe already has a big retail footprint, operating about 700 stores in the U.S. under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements banners, as well as an e-commerce website. 

Before serving as The Vitamin Shoppes interim CEO, Wright was the chief commercial officer of Franchise Group Inc., which is The Vitamin Shoppe’s parent company, since January 2022. Prior to joining the Franchise Group, Wright served in various executive positions at Conn’s Inc. including chief operating officer and chief financial officer.

Since joining The Vitamin Shoppe in 2020, Gonzalez has overseen all merchandising, marketing, branding, content and creative, product development and private brands initiatives.

Gonzalez previously held senior merchandising roles at Macy’s Inc. from 2006 to 2017, leaving as executive vice president, omni general merchandise manager of beauty, which included oversight of the Bluemercury specialty retail stores. Earlier in her career Gonzalez held roles as senior vice president of marketing at Estée Lauder North America; executive vice president, chief marketing officer at Ann Taylor; senior vice president and general merchandise manager for nonapparel at Bergdorf Goodman, and vice president, divisional merchandise manager at Saks Fifth Avenue.

The Vitamin Shoppe sells vitamins, minerals, specialty supplements, herbs, sports nutrition, homeopathic remedies, green living products and natural beauty products.

