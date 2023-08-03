The Vitamin Shoppe’s New Strategist

SEEKING ADVICE: Josh Burris, chief executive officer of Rue21, has joined The Vitamin Shoppe as an advisory board member.

In this new role, Burris will provide strategic advice and counsel to The Vitamin Shoppe, an omnichannel retailer of nutritional products, on a range of business priorities across retail, operations, franchising, wholesale, vendor relationships, international expansion and other growth initiatives.

Prior to joining Rue21 in April, Burris served as CEO of GNC from October 2020 to January 2023, and as president of GNC from December 2019.

Lee Wright, CEO of The Vitamin Shoppe, a subsidiary of Franchise Group Inc., commented, “Josh has extensive knowledge and passion for the supplement industry and proven retail capabilities and insights…relevant to The Vitamin Shoppe’s future growth initiatives.”

Prior to joining GNC, Burris was president of AM Retail Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of G-III Apparel Group, which operated retail stores under the Wilsons Leather, G.H. Bass & Co., Calvin Klein Performance, Karl Lagerfeld Paris, DKNY and Vilebrequin brands. Earlier in his career, Burris spent 16 years at Abercrombie & Fitch in positions of increasing responsibility, including senior director, stores and operations.