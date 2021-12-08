Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: December 8, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Von Maur: A Family Business With Tradition, Service and 150 Years of History

Fashion

Balenciaga RTW Fall 2022

Beauty

L’Oréal Acquiring Youth to the People

The Webster Picks a Dot-com, Tech Leader

The Webster is striving to build both its dot-com business and its brick-and-mortar footprint.

The Webster in Toronto is the
The Webster in Toronto is the luxury retailer's newest store. adrian ozimek

The Webster, known for its distinctive in-store merchandising featuring leading established and emerging luxury labels, is striving to elevate the dot-com side of it business.

The company disclosed that it has appointed Eric Johnson chief digital and technology officer, a new role. Johnson will be responsible for leading the company’s digital growth and transforming the customer experience.

In its statement, The Webster indicated that Johnson has more than 20 years of experience in digital and retail, having worked at Nike Inc., Adidas, VF Corp. and Abercrombie & Fitch.

“With his experienced guidance, we look to reimagine our e-commerce platform offering a seamless client journey that is representative of both our personalized in-store experience and highly differentiated brand identity,” said Laure Hériard Dubreuil, founder and chief executive officer of The Webster.

While seeking to build up its e-commerce, The Webster has also been expanding its brick-and-mortar footprint since opening its first store 13 years ago. It’s located at 1220 Collins Avenue in South Beach, Miami in what was originally the Webster Hotel. The 20,000-square-foot Art Deco building was built in 1939 by architect Henry Hohauser.

In October, Webster’s first store outside the U.S. opened in Toronto, bringing the total number of stores to seven. The other stores are located in Bal Harbour, Fla.; Houston; Costa Mesa, Calif.; New York City, Los Angeles and Montecito, Calif. There is also an outlet at Sawgrass Mills in Florida.

The stores are designed with residential-feel boutiques that, as the company said, “prioritize heritage and rising brands, are merchandised by color and vibe, and not by label.” They showcase a mix of established luxury brands such as Balenciaga, Tom Ford, Balmain, Lanvin and Chanel, as well as emerging brands. The retailer is also a destination for exclusive collaborations with brands such as Paco Rabanne, Off-White and Fenty and has a partnership with David Mallett who operates a studio out of The Webster’s SoHo, New York location.

The Webster Picks a Dot-com, Tech

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

The Webster Picks a Dot-com, Tech

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

The Webster Picks a Dot-com, Tech

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

The Webster Picks a Dot-com, Tech

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

The Webster Picks a Dot-com, Tech

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

The Webster Picks a Dot-com, Tech

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

The Webster Picks a Dot-com, Tech

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

The Webster Picks a Dot-com, Tech

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

The Webster Picks a Dot-com, Tech

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

The Webster Picks a Dot-com, Tech

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

The Webster Picks a Dot-com, Tech

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

The Webster Picks a Dot-com, Tech

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

The Webster Picks a Dot-com, Tech

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

The Webster Picks a Dot-com, Tech

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

The Webster Picks a Dot-com, Tech

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

The Webster Picks a Dot-com, Tech

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

The Webster Picks a Dot-com, Tech

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

The Webster Picks a Dot-com, Tech

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

The Webster Picks a Dot-com, Tech

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

The Webster Picks a Dot-com, Tech

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
The Webster Picks a Dot-com, Tech

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

The Webster Picks a Dot-com, Tech

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

The Webster Picks a Dot-com, Tech

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

The Webster Picks a Dot-com, Tech

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

The Webster Picks a Dot-com, Tech

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

The Webster Picks a Dot-com, Tech

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

The Webster Picks a Dot-com, Tech

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

The Webster Picks a Dot-com, Tech

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

The Webster Picks a Dot-com, Tech

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

The Webster Picks a Dot-com, Tech

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

The Webster Picks a Dot-com, Tech

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

The Webster Picks a Dot-com, Tech

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

The Webster Picks a Dot-com, Tech

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

The Webster Picks a Dot-com, Tech

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

The Webster Picks a Dot-com, Tech

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

The Webster Picks a Dot-com, Tech

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

The Webster Picks a Dot-com, Tech

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad