This is the retailer’s first permanent boutique inside a hotel, following a 2016 pop-up at the Ritz in Paris. The store will be designed by the creative director of The Webster Home, Stéphane Parmentier.

The addition follows The Webster’s Feb. 6 L.A. opening of an 11,000-square-foot blush pink concrete boutique at the corner of the Beverly Center, designed by star architect Sir David Adjaye.

Similarly, the Montecito outpost will mix feminine (pastry-inspired) and Brutalist design elements, with product displayed as if levitating around a large onyx meteorite at the center of the store, “travertines treated like whipped cream and Italian leather walls acting as the caramel topping paired with decadent molding accents,” said Parmentier.

Joining the resort’s Goop Sundries and James Perse stores, the 500-square-foot boutique will stock a selection of ready-to-wear, fine jewelry, accessories and resort wear by Alanui, AG Tricots, Azlee, ATP, Bottega Veneta, Celine, Chanel, Chloé, Christian Dior, CVC Stones, Elder Statesman, Eva Fehren, Fendi, Galvan, Khaite, LHD, Lisa Marie Fernandez, Loewe, Nina Runsdorf, Proenza Schouler, Rosie Assoulin, Rosa De La Cruz and Shay.

“Opening at Miramar is such a perfect pairing for our brand because of our aligned approach to offer our clients destinations where time stops and acts as a luxurious escape,” said Webster founder and creative director Laure Heriard Dubreuil. “I started The Webster to create the ultimate retail experience in a lifestyle setting, so venturing into having a boutique in a hotel is a natural extension for us. It is quite a feeling of kismet, as The Webster’s namesake stems from The Webster Hotel, a historical 1930s Art Deco building that is the original first location in South Beach.”

“We are excited to welcome The Webster as the natural next step of our commitment to offering our guests the finest in luxury retail, tailored to suit their needs,” said Caruso. “We have become known for innovation in the shopping and hospitality space, and are looking forward to seamlessly integrating retail into the resort experience.”

The original Webster boutique opened in 2009 in South Beach, Fla., followed by locations in Bal Harbour and Sunrise, Fla., Houston, New York City, and Costa Mesa and Los Angeles, Calif.