The Webster and Rosewood Hotels & Resorts Reveal Pop-up Partnership

The Webster will launch a short-term partnership with Rosewood Hotels & Resorts on a series of retail pop-ups and activations. The initiative is an extension of the permanent Webster storefront that opened in July 2020 at Rosewood Miramar Beach.

The series begins July 21 at Rosewood Miramar Beach, with an expansion into the Ambassador Ocean View Suite on the property lasting through the weekend. The Webster will showcase a more significant curation of products, focusing on an expansion of menswear not housed in the permanent location and a selection of women’s ready-to-wear, footwear and bags chosen for Rosewood’s guests.

To celebrate the launch, The Webster has partnered with California-based brand Nahmias to anniversary their exclusive Summerland Capsule, which was initially introduced three years ago to the date in honor of The Webster opening in Montecito, which is founder and creative director Doni Nahmias’ hometown. The nine-piece capsule captures the essence of California cool fused with a nod to The Webster’s signature pink hue in a custom editorial shot in the Rosewood Miramar Beach, including the great lawn and the grand staircase.

The partnership continues with a stop in Dallas from Sept. 27 to Oct. 1 at Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, a new market for The Webster, as the retailer only has one location in Texas, in Houston. Dallas will be the last physical pop-up for 2023, and the partnership continues with a celebration during Paris Fashion Week at Hotel de Crillon and follows with a digital shoppable holiday gift guide activation.

Laure Hériad Dubreuil, founder and chief executive officer of The Webster, said, “Rosewood since the beginning of our partnership when opening in Montecito has been so supportive and it is our like-minded approach to offering both unparalleled service and product that connected us. I am so grateful for their belief in the experience we offer and creating this opportunity to activate in their stunning properties, where time stops the second you step on the property, a true oasis. The Webster continues to expand our physical footprint both in permanent and temporary moments with the strategy being at the heart of our brand, going where our client goes and meeting the needs of their lifestyle.”

Joanna Gunn, chief brand officer at Rosewood Hotel Group, added, “This collaboration is the beginning of a strong partnership between Rosewood and The Webster. From the start, Laure has shared our vision of inspiring our guests to discover a personal retail experience. This is the beginning of how we see our retail offerings evolving at Rosewood and we will continue to introduce new and exciting partnerships across our collection of hotels and resorts, providing a curated lifestyle edit.”