The Webster Pops Up at the Montage Deer Valley

The Webster is following its customers to the Sundance Film Festival.

Montage Deer Valley, the year-round mountain resort in Park City, Utah, and The Webster, the luxury multibrand retailer, will be partnering to bring a pop-up retail experience to Deer Valley, Utah, in conjunction with the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.

The Webster’s 500-square-foot pop-up will be featured at the resort’s signature boutique, Pique, from Friday to 29. The shop will offer an exclusive collection of winter pieces for women and men from designer ready-to-wear and accessories brands. Among the brands carried will be Burberry, Khaite, Rhude, Canada Goose, Marine Serre, Alanui, Edler Statesman, Loewe, Moonboots and Moncler.

The Webster, established by Laure Hériard Dubreuil in 2009 in South Beach Miami, has since expanded to nine locations across the U.S. and Canada.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with The Webster who are leading curators in the fashion world. The winter collection that includes one-of-a-kind pieces featured at Montage Deer Valley is an incredible offering showcasing the best of mountain fashion,” said Azadeh Hawkins, global creative director of Montage International.

A view of The Webster at the Montage Deer Valley.

Dubreuil, founder and chief executive officer of The Webster, added, “Our approach to retail from inception is to cater to every aspect of our client’s lifestyle, including going where they are. We are so excited and grateful for our partnership with the iconic Montage Deer Valley to activate during such a chic and pivotal time as Sundance Film Festival, bringing the warmth and energy that radiates throughout all our locations to Park City.”

This shop follows The Webster’s Palm Beach pop-up that launched in January 2022, and reopened again for the season in October. Montage Deer Valley will be the first of many short-term pop-ups this year for the retailer.