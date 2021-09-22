The Yes Names Elizabeth Sartin as Chief Product Officer

Elizabeth Sartin has been named chief product officer of The Yes, an AI-powered, app-first inclusive shopping platform designed around individual users.

Most recently, Sartin worked at Slack, where she managed the core product experience during Slack’s largest growth phase due to the transition to remote work during COVID-19. Earlier, she worked at Google as the project management lead for Google Apps and the product lead for the Nest energy and SMB businesses. Before that, she led product for Match.com and supported the executive team at Tinder in the early stages.

Sartin reports to Julie Bornstein, cofounder and chief executive officer of The Yes, and will be based in San Francisco.

Conversations with Sartin began about a year and a half ago when she became aware of The Yes and its purpose of disrupting the shopping industry.

“I have been waiting for someone to think about tackling this opportunity space for years. My product philosophy anchors on the fact that humans are complex, emotional decision makers and great products solve problems at both the logic/functional level as well as emotional. I believe The Yes is poised to deliver the logical decision factors (pricing, assortment) as well as the emotional (inspiration, connection, self-projection and personalization),” said Sartin.

The Yes was cofounded in 2020 by Bornstein and Amit Aggarwal, cofounder and chief technology officer, and is curated by creative and fashion director Taylor Tomasi Hill.

The Yes features more than 250 brands including Balenciaga, Everlane, Khaite, Vince and Madewell. The more a mobile user or website visitor interacts and provides information, whether through the yes or no interactions or the style quiz, the better the company learns their preferences.

