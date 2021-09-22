Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: September 22, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Giorgio Armani on Emporio Armani’s 40th Anniversary, Inclusion and Diversification

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Shang Xia Names Yang Li as Fashion Creative Director

Eye

The Stressful Days at Scene With Richard Buckley

The Yes Names Elizabeth Sartin as Chief Product Officer

Sartin's background includes roles at Slack and Google.

Elizabeth Sartin
Elizabeth Sartin courtesy shot.

Elizabeth Sartin has been named chief product officer of The Yes, an AI-powered, app-first inclusive shopping platform designed around individual users.

Most recently, Sartin worked at Slack, where she managed the core product experience during Slack’s largest growth phase due to the transition to remote work during COVID-19. Earlier, she worked at Google as the project management lead for Google Apps and the product lead for the Nest energy and SMB businesses. Before that, she led product for Match.com and supported the executive team at Tinder in the early stages.

Sartin reports to Julie Bornstein, cofounder and chief executive officer of The Yes, and will be based in San Francisco.

Conversations with Sartin began about a year and a half ago when she became aware of The Yes and its purpose of disrupting the shopping industry.

“I have been waiting for someone to think about tackling this opportunity space for years. My product philosophy anchors on the fact that humans are complex, emotional decision makers and great products solve problems at both the logic/functional level as well as emotional. I believe The Yes is poised to deliver the logical decision factors (pricing, assortment) as well as the emotional (inspiration, connection, self-projection and personalization),” said Sartin.

The Yes was cofounded in 2020 by Bornstein and Amit Aggarwal, cofounder and chief technology officer, and is curated by creative and fashion director Taylor Tomasi Hill.

The Yes features more than 250 brands including Balenciaga, Everlane, Khaite, Vince and Madewell. The more a mobile user or website visitor interacts and provides information, whether through the yes or no interactions or the style quiz, the better the company learns their preferences.

 

FOR MORE STORIES:

EXCLUSIVE: The Yes Launches Fashion Intelligence-Driven Website

The Yes Taps Linz Shelton as Head of Social Media  

The Yes Names Elizabeth Sartin as

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

The Yes Names Elizabeth Sartin as

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

The Yes Names Elizabeth Sartin as

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

The Yes Names Elizabeth Sartin as

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

The Yes Names Elizabeth Sartin as

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

The Yes Names Elizabeth Sartin as

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

The Yes Names Elizabeth Sartin as

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

The Yes Names Elizabeth Sartin as

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

The Yes Names Elizabeth Sartin as

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

The Yes Names Elizabeth Sartin as

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

The Yes Names Elizabeth Sartin as

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

The Yes Names Elizabeth Sartin as

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

The Yes Names Elizabeth Sartin as

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

The Yes Names Elizabeth Sartin as

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

The Yes Names Elizabeth Sartin as

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

The Yes Names Elizabeth Sartin as

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

The Yes Names Elizabeth Sartin as

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

The Yes Names Elizabeth Sartin as

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

The Yes Names Elizabeth Sartin as

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

The Yes Names Elizabeth Sartin as

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
The Yes Names Elizabeth Sartin as

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

The Yes Names Elizabeth Sartin as

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

The Yes Names Elizabeth Sartin as

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

The Yes Names Elizabeth Sartin as

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

The Yes Names Elizabeth Sartin as

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

The Yes Names Elizabeth Sartin as

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

The Yes Names Elizabeth Sartin as

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

The Yes Names Elizabeth Sartin as

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

The Yes Names Elizabeth Sartin as

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

The Yes Names Elizabeth Sartin as

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

The Yes Names Elizabeth Sartin as

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

The Yes Names Elizabeth Sartin as

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

The Yes Names Elizabeth Sartin as

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

The Yes Names Elizabeth Sartin as

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

The Yes Names Elizabeth Sartin as

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

The Yes Names Elizabeth Sartin as

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

The Yes Names Elizabeth Sartin as

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad