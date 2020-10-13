Linz Shelton, former global social media director at Michael Kors, will join The Yes as head of social media. She starts Monday.

Most recently, Shelton was with Michael Kors for five years, where she was responsible for the development and execution of the brand’s worldwide social media strategy. She left in June. Earlier she was social media manager at Yoox Net-a-porter Group. She was also the founder and chief executive officer of Cuffz Inc., a handbag and accessories start-up.

Launched in May, The Yes is a shopping experience designed around each user. Partnering with over 150 brands from Prada to Oscar de la Renta to Frame and Everlane, The Yes offers a personal selection via yes-and-no questions that is style- and size-matched to each user.

The company, which is based in San Francisco, was founded by retail veteran Julie Bornstein, formerly of StitchFix, Nordstrom and Sephora, and Amit Aggarwal, formerly of Google, Bing and Groupon.

In July, Kate Blythe, former chief content officer of Matchesfashion.com, signed on as an adviser to The Yes, as reported.