Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: November 8, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

John Varvatos’ Next Chapter

Eye

Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Jeff Bezos and More Party at 10th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala

Accessories

First Look at Supreme’s Collaboration With Tiffany

ThredUp Revenue Hits $63.3M, Showcasing Resale’s Strength

Fashion’s challenges are resale’s opportunities, as ThredUp clocks historic revenue growth.

ThredUp
ThredUp Courtesy

Amid supply chain woes, which have been dogging a variety of retail, tech and other sectors, fashion resale platform ThredUp set an all-time quarterly revenue record. The company raked in $63.3 million over the third quarter of 2021, pegging 35-percent growth over last year. 

“Third-quarter marked another quarter of exceptional financial performance, with our platform demonstrating strong resilience amidst headwinds posed by the pandemic,” said James Reinhart, ThredUp chief executive officer and cofounder, in a statement. 

Adjusted earnings loss of $7.8 million came in at 12 percent of revenue versus 16 percent, or $7.5 million, compared to the year-ago quarter. Gross profit of $46.1 million marked 41 percent over the previous year, while gross margin grew, with 73 percent coming in over the 70 percent in the same quarter last year. 

Related Galleries

Active buyers of 1.4 million and orders of 1.3 million showed year-over-year growth of 14 percent and 28 percent, respectively.

The results impressed Wall Street, which sent shares soaring some 23 percent in after-hours trading. 

The enthusiasm makes sense, considering the challenges that have been assailing the broader fashion industry. In October, cotton prices hit the highest point in a decade. 

“As if retailers don’t have enough things to worry about with supply chain constraints and labor shortages,” UBS analyst Robert Samuels wrote in a note to clients. Now dwindling stock levels for new garments appear to be choking the fashion business, with Adobe Analytics reporting that, across U.S. online retail, the apparel sector hit the top spot for out-of-stock levels leading into the holidays. 

But at ThredUp, “supply continues to appear endless, demand for secondhand is increasing with more first-time buyers trying ThredUp, and we’re doubling down on infrastructure investments so we can continue providing our buyers with a vast and ever-changing selection of great brands at great prices,” Reinhart continued. 

Essentially, the scenario puts resale platforms like ThredUp, Poshmark and The RealReal in positions of strength, leading analysts to put their “buy rating” stamp on the stocks. Poshmark reports third-quarter earnings on Tuesday. Luxury-oriented The RealReal, like ThredUp, managed to narrow losses, which, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came in at 47 cents per share. Revenue climbed 53 percent to $119 million, the company reported.

“While many retailers have been forced to raise prices due to inflation or supply-chain pressures, we do not have the same level of exposure. ThredUp’s U.S. business is entirely domestically sourced from our sellers, and we do not rely on direct manufacturing for supply,” Reinhart added on Monday. “This means consumers can always find a vast and ever-fresh selection of secondhand items on our site 100 percent of which are already in stock and ready to ship. As a result, we see a compelling customer-acquisition and wallet-share opportunity in the near term.

“We have chosen to strategically lower prices in order to engage as many customers as possible during a time when consumers are feeling price pressure in many other parts of their life,” he said.

ThredUp has had a rare year, including an impressive initial public offering in March, which landed at nearly 43 percent above its IPO price on its first day of Nasdaq trading.

The company also plans to fully launch a new, four-level distribution center outside Dallas, Texas. Once it fully opens, the facility — ThredUp’s largest and most-automated to date — will more than double the business’ total distribution network capacity, at 16.5 million items. 

ThredUp also just closed its Remix acquisition deal in October, setting off its European expansion for the fourth quarter, along with other investments in Latin America. It also noted the growth of its “resale-as-a-service” offering, with partners like Adidas and an expansion of its Madewell partnership with A Circular Store located in Brooklyn, N.Y. 

The company’s fourth-quarter guidance, including the Remix acquisition, sets expectations for revenue between $69 million and $71 million, gross margin of 65 percent to 67 percent and adjusted earnings margin loss of 17 percent to 15 percent. ThredUp expects to close out 2021 with revenue of $248 million to $250 million and gross margin of roughly 71 percent and adjusted EBITDA margin loss of some 15 percent.

ThredUp Revenue Hits $63.3M, Showcasing Resale’s

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

ThredUp Revenue Hits $63.3M, Showcasing Resale’s

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

ThredUp Revenue Hits $63.3M, Showcasing Resale’s

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

ThredUp Revenue Hits $63.3M, Showcasing Resale’s

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

ThredUp Revenue Hits $63.3M, Showcasing Resale’s

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

ThredUp Revenue Hits $63.3M, Showcasing Resale’s

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

ThredUp Revenue Hits $63.3M, Showcasing Resale’s

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

ThredUp Revenue Hits $63.3M, Showcasing Resale’s

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

ThredUp Revenue Hits $63.3M, Showcasing Resale’s

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

ThredUp Revenue Hits $63.3M, Showcasing Resale’s

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

ThredUp Revenue Hits $63.3M, Showcasing Resale’s

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

ThredUp Revenue Hits $63.3M, Showcasing Resale’s

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

ThredUp Revenue Hits $63.3M, Showcasing Resale’s

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

ThredUp Revenue Hits $63.3M, Showcasing Resale’s

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

ThredUp Revenue Hits $63.3M, Showcasing Resale’s

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

ThredUp Revenue Hits $63.3M, Showcasing Resale’s

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

ThredUp Revenue Hits $63.3M, Showcasing Resale’s

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

ThredUp Revenue Hits $63.3M, Showcasing Resale’s

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

ThredUp Revenue Hits $63.3M, Showcasing Resale’s

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

ThredUp Revenue Hits $63.3M, Showcasing Resale’s

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
ThredUp Revenue Hits $63.3M, Showcasing Resale’s

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

ThredUp Revenue Hits $63.3M, Showcasing Resale’s

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

ThredUp Revenue Hits $63.3M, Showcasing Resale’s

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

ThredUp Revenue Hits $63.3M, Showcasing Resale’s

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

ThredUp Revenue Hits $63.3M, Showcasing Resale’s

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

ThredUp Revenue Hits $63.3M, Showcasing Resale’s

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

ThredUp Revenue Hits $63.3M, Showcasing Resale’s

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

ThredUp Revenue Hits $63.3M, Showcasing Resale’s

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

ThredUp Revenue Hits $63.3M, Showcasing Resale’s

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

ThredUp Revenue Hits $63.3M, Showcasing Resale’s

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

ThredUp Revenue Hits $63.3M, Showcasing Resale’s

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

ThredUp Revenue Hits $63.3M, Showcasing Resale’s

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

ThredUp Revenue Hits $63.3M, Showcasing Resale’s

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

ThredUp Revenue Hits $63.3M, Showcasing Resale’s

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

ThredUp Revenue Hits $63.3M, Showcasing Resale’s

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

ThredUp Revenue Hits $63.3M, Showcasing Resale’s

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

ThredUp Revenue Hits $63.3M, Showcasing Resale’s

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad