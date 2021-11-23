Skip to main content
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 23, 2021

Three in Custody After Smash-and-Grab Theft at Nordstrom at The Grove in L.A.

There have been a series of luxury and department store burglaries in the region, as well as other metropolitan cities like San Francisco and Chicago.

Nordstrom at The Grove, in Los
Nordstrom at The Grove, in Los Angeles. Kirby Lee/AP

Three individuals are currently in custody following a smash-and-grab theft that occurred around 10:40 p.m. on Monday night at a Nordstrom located inside The Grove shopping complex in Los Angeles, according to Officer Drake Madison, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department.

“An unknown amount of suspects smashed and grabbed property from the Nordstrom at The Grove,” Madison told WWD. “Suspects fled in an unknown type of an SUV, and there was a pursuit that was initiated by our Wilshire division officers that were in the area. The pursuit ultimately ended up in South L.A. Foot pursuit was initiated, and the perimeter was set up.”

At least 20 people were involved in a burglary, according to KCAL/KCBS, and a sledgehammer was used to smash the storefront. On Citizen, the mobile app that sends users safety alerts in real time, one notification noted “15-20” had “smashed the window on 3rd using a rental bike then grabbed what they could and sped off.” The incident occurred in the 6200 block of West 3rd Street.

There have been a series of smash-and-grab burglaries in L.A., as well as the Bay Area and Chicago. Nordstrom was again the target on Saturday in Walnut Creek, Calif., a suburb about 25 miles east of San Francisco. An eyewitness, the manager of a nearby restaurant, told ABC News that 50 to 80 people had been involved.

On Sunday, a Louis Vuitton store in San Francisco’s Union Square — a city that has experienced a string of burglaries lately — was smashed and robbed just after 8 p.m. Many of luxury stores around the shopping area had their front windows boarded up on Monday, and there was a visible police presence on surrounding streets, just as the holiday shopping season is ready to kick off Nov. 26 with the lighting of the Macy’s Christmas Tree. The incidents have been leading local news coverage.

Meanwhile in Chicago, a Neiman Marcus store was ransacked by a group of thieves who then fled in vehicles, reported local outlets.

In L.A. on Saturday, there were smash-and-grab attempts at Louis Vuitton and Saks Fifth Avenue stores on North Rodeo Drive and Wilshire Boulevard, respectively. The break-ins were unsuccessful, however, according to the LAPD.

“Our businesses have been prepared since the May riots a year and a half ago,” Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce president and chief executive officer Todd Johnson told NBC following the events. “Most have glass that’s darn near impossible to break.”

