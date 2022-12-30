×
Friday’s Digital Daily: December 30, 2022

Fashion

Dame Vivienne Westwood, Punk Pioneer, Dies at 81

Eye

WWD Report Card: The Best of 2022

Fashion

The Top 10 Women’s Shows of 2022

Three Marketing Tips for SMB Apparel Retailers

Chris Muller, vice president of Money Under 30, shares marketing strategies for the new year.

Online selling and e-commerce business. Business woman working as freelancer at home for startup and SME entrepreneur.
Embracing change from a marketing perspective can help drive sales. graphixchon - stock.adobe.com

Marketing can be challenging and stressful for small- to medium-sized businesses in fashion apparel and retail. There are a lot of moving parts and approaches to consider. From social commerce and text messaging to streaming ads and radio spots, marketing today is complicated and dynamic.

Chris Muller, vice president of Money Under 30 and a marketing veteran who works with retailers on strategies, has three tips for SMB retailers in the fashion apparel, footwear, beauty and luxury industries to consider in the new year.

First, Muller said not to be afraid to take chances and get creative with marketing. Muller said the fashion industry is notoriously difficult to break into, “and SMB retailers often have to rely on creativity and innovation to stand out from the crowd.”

“It’s possible that you have some great ideas for how to market your business, but you’re afraid of what other people will think about them,” Muller said. “If that’s the case, then it’s time for you to start being brave. Think of some strategies that aren’t typically used by other brands in your category and try them out on a small scale first.”

Muller suggested starting small to see if the approach works “before taking things up a notch.”

Secondly, Muller said SMBs need to make sure their marketing materials are high quality. That sounds like a no-brainer, but he said retailers and brands need to have customers “associate their experience with your brand with quality — for both themselves and their products — so use only high-quality materials when creating your marketing materials (this includes everything from packaging materials to website design).”

Muller acknowledged that investing in high-quality materials can seem like an expense at first, “however if done correctly, it will actually save you money by increasing customer satisfaction levels, which leads directly to sales.”

Lastly, Muller said retailers and brands should embrace change. “This tip might seem counterintuitive — after all, it’s easy to fall into a rut and do the same thing over and over again. But if you want to stay ahead of your competitors, you need to be willing to change up your marketing strategies from time to time.”

Muller said the best way to do this “is by testing out new ideas on a small scale before rolling them out company-wide; this will allow you to see what works and what doesn’t before committing too much money or resources.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

