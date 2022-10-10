×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: October 10, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

The Top 10 Shows, Plus Top 5 Presentations of the Spring 2023 Collections

Accessories

Bulgari to Double Capacity of Valenza Jewelry Plant

Fashion

Seven Sustainable Standouts From Paris Fashion Week

Three Local Stores Launch During Shanghai Fashion Week, Each With a Fresh Take on Multibrand Retail

All three local players — XC273, Looknow Aflow and R130, along with the U.K. retailer Machine-A — boast differentiated concepts and business propositions.

XC273
XC273 Chao Yun Lo

SHANGHAI — During Shanghai Fashion Week, three local fashion multibrand designer stores opened their doors in downtown Shanghai, all with ambitious plans to cater to a fashion-savvy community in China‘s fashion capital.

All three local players — XC273, Looknow Aflow and R130, along with the U.K.’s Machine-A — boast differentiated retail concepts and business propositions.

XC273, which soft-opened a year ago, officially launched its expansive shop and event space with a floor dedicated to SND, Chongqing’s coolest multibrand retailer.

Looknow Aflow, the venture capital-backed multibrand chain store, is edging into menswear and collectibles with a streetwear bent.

Related Galleries

R130, an incubator project backed by the Chinese apparel company Ribo Fashion Group, is taking on high fashion with a focus on Antwerp designer brands.

Post-lockdown, the appetite for new retail experiences is palpable.

“We realized that shoppers are gradually moving away from the traditional shopping mall retail experience and we are all taking part in this movement,” said Ming Yan, cofounder and chief executive officer of Looknow.

“For the new generation of multibrand shops, their advantage is the grasp on Gen Z shoppers,” said Ying Zhang, founder of XC273.

“A curbside store with character and personality will always be a draw for a curious audience,” said Yvonne Shi, cofounder at R130. “It will always be a niche market, but if we do it well, we will attract the right kind of people.”

As the market finds renewed interest in niche brands and local designer labels come of age, these multibrand retailers have emerged concurrently to seek out a new crop of fashion lovers and deepen ties with the brands they carry.

Case in point: Labelhood recently created a joint venture with local designer brand Shushu/Tong to launch a store at the newly opened JC Plaza shopping mall, while Looknow has hosted long-term pop-up stores for Ganni before the brand officially launched in China.

According to the McKinsey 2022 Fashion Industry Whitepaper released during Shanghai Fashion Week, “niche is making its way to the main street.”

“Buyer shops will become an influential platform to reach a specific set of customers, provide support for independent brand’s marketing, sales operations and help with commercial real estate negotiations, which will create more opportunities for independent brands,” the report said.

XC273

Samuel Guì Yang’s shop-in-shop at XC273.

XC273, the expansive 14,000-square-foot, three-story store, is one of the biggest retail projects in recent Shanghai multibrand retail history. XC273 is backed by textile manufacturer Chenfeng Group, which has helped finance local brands such as Comme Moi and Chen Peng.

Equipped with a theatrical ice blue water pond at the center of the space, the shop quickly gained popularity on Chinese social media.

XC273 celebrated the launch with a host of events and projects for local designers Yue Qiqi, Penultimate and Untitlab, and launched an art show with neighboring gallery Fibre.

Located in a former state-owned towel factory, XC273 is hidden at one end of a newly established mixed-used retail project. But fashion insiders have no problem locating the venue since it has previously housed the Not Showroom, also owned by XC273’s parent company XCommons, and hosted Windowsen‘s inaugural fashion show.

“We know people want experimental brands, but also garments that are more wearable for people who are less in the know,” said Zhang of XC273’s position as a fashion department store. The store decided to work with SND to reach that goal, with the second floor dedicated to SND-selected brands.

“I was initially drawn in by XC273 for its sense of storytelling in the space,” said Will Zhang, founder of SND. “But most importantly, we decided to work together to focus on presenting new and exciting brands to our customers.”

The store’s first floor highlights mostly emerging menswear brands, such as Kiko Kostadinov, EgonLab and Kusikohc, while the third floor will evolve around artist furniture and lifestyle offerings.

Using XC273 as a testing ground, the store also hosts shop-in-shops to support brands that came of age with Not Showroom, such as 8on8 and Samuel Guì Yang. She hopes that XC273 will serve as a testing ground for local brands before paving the way to expand into monobrand stores.

“There’s a tricky part about the Chinese market,” said Ying Zhang. “Multibrand stores want to support brands like how Tmall does it by selling a lot of popular products, but not many shops maintain a depth of the inventory on these brands so people won’t be able to see a well-rounded picture of the brand story.

“So we want to go deep with individual brands, our end goal is to make the brands stronger. This will in turn make the store more appealing,” she added.

Looknow Aflow

Looknow Aflow

Cofounded by Ming Yan, a serial entrepreneur and former media company executive, Looknow started as an e-commerce retailer and ventured into brick-and-mortar in 2019. It completed a $22 million Series-A funding led by GGV Capital in 2018.

Looknow Aflow is the franchise’s 14th door in China, on Shanghai’s popular Anfu Road.

“We want to break free of the impression that we are a womenswear store. We want the identity of Looknow to flow, that’s why we called it Aflow, and it also rhymes with Anfu Road,” Yan said. “We identified a retail lifestyle called ‘new urbanism’ in Shanghai. It’s more unisex, hip, streetwear-driven, but not so literally.”

The two-story curbside store currently features an outdoor cafe, an expansive amphitheater first floor covered in paint-splashed carpeted walls and dotted with Chinese plants and artworks. It also includes a graffiti bathtub painted by Yan’s 5-year-old son. The second floor is currently hosting a pop-up of local ceramics brand Xixingle.

The store features popular brands like We11done, Sunnei and Helmut Lang.

“We realized that young professionals no longer want to be identified by their work. They want to more outwardly display their lifestyle and hobbies post-lockdown, such as group street cycling, surf skating and playing Frisbee,” Yan explained.

For Yan, tapping into interest groups is essential for managing customer relationships. “It’s not enough to chat with our customer base over Wechat,” Yan said. “The multibrand retail experience has to be about having fun with the customers, and that’s how you capture the user’s limited attention span.”

Later this year, Looknow will launch a parkside retail outpost across the street from IAPM, a popular luxury shopping mall in downtown Shanghai. The VC-backed retailer is also hoping to secure its next round of funding next year.

R130

Works by Sensen Lii


Backed by Ribo Fashion Group, a Shanghai-based apparel company, R130 purchased the 5,380-square-foot, four-story building in downtown Shanghai, neighboring Labelhood Men’s store.

The retailer spent more than a year designing and renovating the building. The result was a tower-like structure fully equipped with an elevator.

R130 is managed by Yvonne Shi, a former art world veteran who plans to bring more avant-garde Antwerp brands to the Shanghai market.

For the first two weeks of opening the space is being dedicated to an exhibition spotlighting recent Royal Academy of Fine Arts Antwerp graduates, including Di Du, Sensen Lii, Victor Wang, Giorgia Galfre, Igor Dieryck, Jasmin Bandomer and Marc Pengel.

“I think these designers, whom I prefer to call artists, are not only making great clothes but at the same time they have a knack for discussing social issues via their designs,” Shi said.

The first floor of R130 is dedicated to “easy basics” by brands such as Maison Margiela and Craig Green, which is curated by Chengdu designer boutique Clap. The second floor is dedicated to emerging designers such as Botter and Y-Project. The third floor features well-known avant-garde brands such as Ann Demeulemeester and Rick Owens, while the fourth floor is a fashion gallery curated by Cofi, a local fashion archive store and research center.

Shi said even though these brands have an established presence in the Shanghai market, how the store buys them will help R130 differentiate. “I spent some time observing how natural light would hit each rack of clothes at different times of day, so how the clothes are presented, how different brands interact with each other is important,” Shi said.

“We just want to curate a store that’s laser-focused on serious fashion, especially after the lockdown. Our mentality has been shifting, simply doing one thing right is enough,” Shi said.

As for the future, R130 is in talks with Dover Street Little Market to launch a pop-up store at R130.

Three Local Stores Launch During Shanghai Fashion Week, Each With A Fresh Take On Multibrand Retail

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Three Local Stores Launch During Shanghai Fashion Week, Each With A Fresh Take On Multibrand Retail

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Three Local Stores Launch During Shanghai Fashion Week, Each With A Fresh Take On Multibrand Retail

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Three Local Stores Launch During Shanghai Fashion Week, Each With A Fresh Take On Multibrand Retail

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Three Local Stores Launch During Shanghai Fashion Week, Each With A Fresh Take On Multibrand Retail

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Three Local Stores Launch During Shanghai Fashion Week, Each With A Fresh Take On Multibrand Retail

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Three Local Stores Launch During Shanghai Fashion Week, Each With A Fresh Take On Multibrand Retail

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Three Local Stores Launch During Shanghai Fashion Week, Each With A Fresh Take On Multibrand Retail

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Three Local Stores Launch During Shanghai Fashion Week, Each With A Fresh Take On Multibrand Retail

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Three Local Stores Launch During Shanghai Fashion Week, Each With A Fresh Take On Multibrand Retail

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Three Local Stores Launch During Shanghai Fashion Week, Each With A Fresh Take On Multibrand Retail

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Three Local Stores Launch During Shanghai Fashion Week, Each With A Fresh Take On Multibrand Retail

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Three Local Stores Launch During Shanghai Fashion Week, Each With A Fresh Take On Multibrand Retail

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Three Local Stores Launch During Shanghai Fashion Week, Each With A Fresh Take On Multibrand Retail

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Three Local Stores Launch During Shanghai Fashion Week, Each With A Fresh Take On Multibrand Retail

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Three Local Stores Launch During Shanghai Fashion Week, Each With A Fresh Take On Multibrand Retail

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Three Local Stores Launch During Shanghai Fashion Week, Each With A Fresh Take On Multibrand Retail

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Three Local Stores Launch During Shanghai Fashion Week, Each With A Fresh Take On Multibrand Retail

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Three Local Stores Launch During Shanghai Fashion Week, Each With A Fresh Take On Multibrand Retail

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Three Local Stores Launch During Shanghai Fashion Week, Each With A Fresh Take On Multibrand Retail

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Three Local Stores Launch During Shanghai Fashion Week, Each With A Fresh Take On Multibrand Retail

Hot Summer Bags

Three Local Stores Launch During Shanghai Fashion Week, Each With A Fresh Take On Multibrand Retail

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Three Local Stores Launch During Shanghai Fashion Week, Each With A Fresh Take On Multibrand Retail

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Three Local Stores Launch During Shanghai Fashion Week, Each With A Fresh Take On Multibrand Retail

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Three Local Stores Launch During Shanghai Fashion Week, Each With A Fresh Take On Multibrand Retail

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Three Local Stores Launch During Shanghai Fashion Week, Each With A Fresh Take On Multibrand Retail

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Three Local Stores Launch During Shanghai Fashion Week, Each With A Fresh Take On Multibrand Retail

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Three Local Stores Launch During Shanghai Fashion Week, Each With A Fresh Take On Multibrand Retail

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Three Local Stores Launch During Shanghai Fashion Week, Each With A Fresh Take On Multibrand Retail

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Three Local Stores Launch During Shanghai Fashion Week, Each With A Fresh Take On Multibrand Retail

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Three Local Stores Launch During Shanghai Fashion Week, Each With A Fresh Take On Multibrand Retail

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Three Local Stores Launch During Shanghai Fashion Week, Each With A Fresh Take On Multibrand Retail

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Three Local Stores Launch During Shanghai Fashion Week, Each With A Fresh Take On Multibrand Retail

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Three Local Stores Launch During Shanghai Fashion Week, Each With A Fresh Take On Multibrand Retail

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Three Local Stores Launch During Shanghai Fashion Week, Each With A Fresh Take On Multibrand Retail

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Three Local Stores Launch During Shanghai Fashion Week, Each With A Fresh Take On Multibrand Retail

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Three Local Stores Launch During Shanghai Fashion Week, Each With A Fresh Take On Multibrand Retail

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Three Local Stores Launch During Shanghai Fashion Week, Each With A Fresh Take On Multibrand Retail

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Three Local Stores Launch During Shanghai Fashion Week, Each With A Fresh Take On Multibrand Retail

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Three Local Stores Launch During Shanghai Fashion Week, Each With A Fresh Take On Multibrand Retail

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Three Local Stores Launch During Shanghai Fashion Week, Each With A Fresh Take On Multibrand Retail

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Three Local Stores Launch During Shanghai Fashion Week, Each With A Fresh Take On Multibrand Retail

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Three Local Stores Launch During Shanghai Fashion Week, Each With A Fresh Take On Multibrand Retail

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Three Local Stores Launch During Shanghai Fashion Week, Each With A Fresh Take On Multibrand Retail

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Three Local Stores Launch During Shanghai Fashion Week, Each With A Fresh Take On Multibrand Retail

Video: The Business of Street Style

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad