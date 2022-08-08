Three Suspects Arrested in Mall of America Shooting

Three suspects have been arrested in relation to the Aug. 4 shooting in a crowded Nike store at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Danesh Raghubir, 21; Selena Raghubir, 23, and Deyanie Kwen-Shawn Arnold, 23, have each been charged with aiding an offender.

In a media briefing Monday afternoon, Bloomington police department’s chief of police Booker Hodges acknowledged the support of federal officials from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. He also praised detectives for “being the best.”

Two other suspects — Shamar Alon Lark, 21, and Rashad Jamal May, 23 — remain at large and on Monday were encouraged by Hodges to turn themselves in. If not, he vowed that police officers will find them and arrest them. Hodges later stated that should they turn themselves in and wish to turn their lives around, services that could help them would be provided.

Hodges declined to specify the security measures — both seen and unseen — that are in place at the mall but said that it is the safest one in the U.S. Hodges also reiterated a statement he made last week: “If someone chooses to pull out a weapon and has blatant disrespect for humanity, I don’t know what security defense we will have for that.”

After the shooting at 4:15 p.m. CT, the sprawling mall, which has more than 520 stores, went into lockdown for more than two hours. Shoppers on the second level required an escort from Mall of America personnel before exiting the property, and other shoppers were advised to leave on their own volition.

Hodges started Monday’s update with, “I know that a lot of people were traumatized by this event. We just want to make sure that we do what we can to keep our community safe.”

No injuries were reported during the incident, which involved a dispute between two parties in the Nike store. The two suspects who are being sought started to leave the store and then one allegedly fired a gun.

The 5.6 million-square-foot mall was closed following the shooting but it reopened on Aug. 5. Risks and threats of shopping mall and store violence and shootings are an increasing concern among retailers, according to a National Retail Federation report.

Bloomington police were on the scene within 30 seconds of the shooting, but a few of the suspects allegedly fled to a local Best Western hotel via a shuttle bus from the mall’s Ikea parking lot that was driven by one of the suspects.