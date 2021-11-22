Tiffany Brings a Seventh Location to Paris

Tiffany & Co., bolstering an already strong presence in Paris, on Monday opened a store inside Bon Marché.

The 1,230-square-foot Tiffany store is situated on the ground floor of the Parisian department store, which is located at 24 Rue de Sèvres on the Rive Gauche. Tiffany and Bon Marche are both owned by luxury conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

“The new store at this exclusive address celebrates the close links forged over decades between the New York jeweler and the French capital,” the company said Monday.

The company also said “the world of Tiffany” is offered at the location, which was described as “refined, warm and feminine thanks to the omnipresence of soft curves, iridescent clouds on curvilinear walls with pearly coatings.” The cloud motif represents “a discreet nod to the majestic verticality of New York City skyscrapers” while helping to create “an intimate and soothing atmosphere.”

The space is lit by “an anthology” of round lights with golden, brushed surfaces that serve as a nod to New York’s Art Deco period. Tiffany’s signature blue color punctuates the interior.

Tiffany inside Bon Marché, with its engraved glass diamond sculpture. STEPHANE MURATET

With the jewelry, there is a focus on “radiant diamonds and iconic collections, including Tiffany T1 and Tiffany City HardWear,” the company indicated. French designer Jean Schlumberger’s ‘Bird on a Rock’ brooch also takes the spotlight.

Parisian and New York landscapes are depicted through digitally animated window displays that allow guests to virtually try on the “Bird on a Rock,” and then share on their own social channels. At the center of the store is an engraved glass diamond sculpture, realized by Hugh Dutton, with facets that evoke the cut of Tiffany’s round brilliant-cut diamonds.

Tiffany has shops-in-shop around the world. Other locations include La Samaritaine in Paris, KaDaWe in Berlin, Selfridges in London and Mode in Riyadh.

Last year, the Bernard Arnault-led LVMH agreed to buy the New York-based Tiffany for $15.8 billion and has since embarked on several grand initiatives, including another store opening later this month in Barcelona, and last Sunday, the launch of “The World’s Fair Necklace,” considered Tiffany’s most expensive piece. It’s bejeweled with a total 180 carats of diamonds, all set in platinum. At its center is an 80-carat oval shape, D color and internally flawless diamond that Tiffany has christened “The Empire Diamond,” named for the Empire State Building. Two weeks ago, Tiffany unveiled a collaboration with streetwear juggernaut Supreme, and increasingly, the brand is spotlighting its high jewelry in ad campaigns and social media posts as a means to elevate its resonance, enlisting celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Jay-Z and Beyoncé in the campaigns. In addition, Tiffany continues to renovate its Fifth Avenue flagship though those plans were in motion before the LVMH takeover.