Tiffany Reopens Renovated Ginza Flagship in Tokyo

Tiffany reopened its renovated flagship in Tokyo’s Ginza on Friday, spanning 9,580 square feet across two floors. Reimagined in the same spirit as The Landmark in New York City, which opened in April after a four-year renovation, the Ginza flagship brings Tiffany’s latest design concept to Japan.

Opened in 1972, the Ginza store was the third Tiffany flagship to be located outside the U.S., serving as a key location for the jeweler. The store relocated to its current address at Ginza 2 Chrome in 1996, which Tiffany renovated in 2008. The latest renovation preserves the building’s famed facade, which was originally designed by leading Japanese architect Kengo Kuma, with motifs decorating the main windows that are reminiscent of Louis Comfort Tiffany’s leaded-glass windows.

The store was designed with gentle curving details and soft colors that create a warm and refined environment. The first floor offers an array of signature Tiffany & Co. collections including Tiffany T, Tiffany HardWear and Tiffany Lock.

Artwork is displayed throughout the two floors, as well as Tiffany & Co.’s new diamond vitrine design concept. The diamond-inspired vitrines embody the house’s modern and refined aesthetic, inviting visitors to experience the world of Tiffany & Co.

Upon entering, the first floor is a dedicated Elsa Peretti space, paying homage to one of Tiffany’s legendary designers who began collaborating with the brand in 1974. The design of the space is reminiscent of Peretti’s personal aesthetic, as she sought inspiration from the natural world, and includes furnishings in a cork material that were conceived based on her famed Bean design.

The royal blue dedicated Elsa Peretti space, left, and a jewelry display case.

On the second floor there are Tiffany’s Love & Engagement collections, featuring an array of engagement and wedding rings, including the Tiffany setting introduced by Charles Lewis Tiffany in 1886.

The Love & Engagement section at Tiffany’s newly renovated Ginza flagship.

The store features a selection of Tiffany high jewelry creations, showcased in a space that honors designer Jean Schlumberger, who joined Tiffany in 1956. His jewelry pieces are displayed in the space that includes the Bird on a Rock brooch.

The Jean Schlumberger salon at the newly renovated Ginza flagship. Courtesy of Tiffany.

The Ginza flagship features a private salon that was redesigned to replicate a luxurious living room where guests can relax in a space designed in warm tones with artistic and modern furnishings.

The jeweler will continue to expand its presence in Japan with the opening of Tiffany & Co. Omotesando slated for early September.

As reported, The Landmark in New York was the most expensive single-brand real estate investment ever made by Tiffany’s holding company LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton. At 110,000 square feet, Tiffany’s New York flagship is one of the largest single-brand luxury stores in the world across accessories, apparel and jewelry.