Tiffany & Co., Chanel Stores to Land on Milan’s Via Montenapoleone

MILAN — A change of the retail scene is taking shape on Milan’s tony Via Montenapoleone.

The luxury shopping destination is poised to see a few new openings and some tenant changes, and that’s all happening in the street’s very first portion adjacent to San Babila square and neighboring Corso Matteotti.

Louis Vuitton’s longstanding flagship store is under renovation and while a timing for its reopening has yet to be confirmed, the adjacent spaces, also part of the stately Palazzo Taverna, could soon bear the Tiffany & Co. banner.

According to Milan-based sources, the American jeweler, which is part of the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton stable, is planting its first flag on the street. The brand operates two units in the city, on neighboring Via della Spiga and on Corso Vittorio Emanuele II.

The French luxury group could not be reached for comment Friday.

In 2019, LVMH had taken over the spaces of Palazzo Taverna — already partly used by its flagship brand’s boutique — it did not already occupy. Those were left vacant by Giorgio Armani, as the Italian designer left the spot after 20 years and relocated his signature brand flagship from Via Montenapoleone to the original and storied address on Via Sant’Andrea.

Meanwhile, as Vuitton’s flagship is revamped, the brand last month opened the doors to Garage Traversi, a long-running temporary destination in town, taking over three stories of the renovated space. The building is a former car park dating back to 1939 and the luxury brand first unveiled the venue last June during Design Week before turning it into a retail destination as it dropped its collection with Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama.

On the opposite side of Via Montenapoleone, luxury stalwart Chanel is planting its first flag on the street, partially taking over the spaces formerly occupied by menswear brand Larusmiani. The boutique will flank the Gucci flagship that is also undergoing renovation.

Chanel-branded wallpaper covering the unit bears the phrase “opening soon,” but the company had no additional comment on Friday. It is unclear whether this location will replace the existing unit on Via della Spiga. The move comes a few months after the brand won a bid for the concession on a 2,030-square-foot space inside Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II for an annual fee of 2.35 million euros, replacing Tod’s.

Larusmiani, meanwhile, is not leaving its Via Montenapoleone spot entirely, located at the corner with Via Verri, but is reducing its footprint to a revamped 3,229-square-foot space in the year that marks the company’s 101st anniversary.

“We’re happy to announce the relocation of our storied ‘bottega’ [Italian for workshop] in the same building we have called home since 1954,” said Larusmiani president and chief executive officer Guglielmo Miani, adding the new location over two stories will boast an inner courtyard. The store opening is expected in the spring.