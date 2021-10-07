Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: October 7, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Buyers Hail Strong Paris Collections as the Simpsons Steal the Show

Accessories

EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Gosling Signs First Ambassadorship — With Tag Heuer

Business

Levi’s Bounces Back in Third Quarter Despite Pandemic Woes

TikTok Shopping Is Really Happening in U.K., New Research Claims

At the same time, the research shows that people are concerned about privacy when shopping on social commerce platforms.

The TikTok app logo
The TikTok app logo AP

LONDON — Amazon is facing some competition: New research from digital marketing agency Croud claims that almost 10 percent of U.K. shoppers have used TikTok for online shopping.

The report, “The state of online fashion in 2021,” surveyed more than 1,000 shoppers in the U.K., U.S., Germany and Italy and also revealed that when asked where they start their journey when looking for clothing or footwear online, in addition to TikTok, 28 percent of U.K. shoppers said they do so on Instagram, 18 percent on Facebook and 7 percent on Snapchat.

Emil Bielski, managing director of U.K. at Croud, said: “It’s noteworthy that a considerable amount of U.K. shoppers have used TikTok, a relatively new app, to start their fashion shopping journey — especially when you compare it to the likes of Facebook or Snapchat, which have been around for many years. This suggests that the age of a social platform is not a barrier to its success in commerce; rather, it comes down to the experience it can provide to the right audiences on the app.”

During the pandemic, some 36 percent of survey respondents said they had purchased an item of clothing or footwear by clicking on a social ad or post in the last year, and some 54 percent of U.K. respondents said they expect to purchase clothing online more in the next six months, indicating that the trend is here to stay.

At the same time, the report shows that some 33 percent of U.K. respondents said they were concerned about privacy when shopping on social commerce platforms. It is the highest percentage for this factor compared to their American, German, and Italian counterparts in the research.

Asos, Next, Amazon, M&S and H&M are the top five most popular retailers for U.K. shoppers to purchase clothing, while Asos, Amazon, Next, Nike and Clarks are the top five most popular retailers for U.K. shoppers to purchase footwear, the report revealed.

TikTok Shopping Is Really Happening in

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

TikTok Shopping Is Really Happening in

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

TikTok Shopping Is Really Happening in

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

TikTok Shopping Is Really Happening in

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

TikTok Shopping Is Really Happening in

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

TikTok Shopping Is Really Happening in

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

TikTok Shopping Is Really Happening in

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

TikTok Shopping Is Really Happening in

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

TikTok Shopping Is Really Happening in

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

TikTok Shopping Is Really Happening in

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

TikTok Shopping Is Really Happening in

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

TikTok Shopping Is Really Happening in

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

TikTok Shopping Is Really Happening in

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

TikTok Shopping Is Really Happening in

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

TikTok Shopping Is Really Happening in

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

TikTok Shopping Is Really Happening in

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

TikTok Shopping Is Really Happening in

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

TikTok Shopping Is Really Happening in

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

TikTok Shopping Is Really Happening in

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

TikTok Shopping Is Really Happening in

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
TikTok Shopping Is Really Happening in

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

TikTok Shopping Is Really Happening in

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

TikTok Shopping Is Really Happening in

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

TikTok Shopping Is Really Happening in

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

TikTok Shopping Is Really Happening in

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

TikTok Shopping Is Really Happening in

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

TikTok Shopping Is Really Happening in

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

TikTok Shopping Is Really Happening in

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

TikTok Shopping Is Really Happening in

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

TikTok Shopping Is Really Happening in

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

TikTok Shopping Is Really Happening in

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

TikTok Shopping Is Really Happening in

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

TikTok Shopping Is Really Happening in

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

TikTok Shopping Is Really Happening in

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

TikTok Shopping Is Really Happening in

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

TikTok Shopping Is Really Happening in

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

TikTok Shopping Is Really Happening in

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad