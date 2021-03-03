VF Corp. has appointed Susie Mulder global brand president of Timberland. She will also serve on VF’s executive leadership team.

She begins her role on April 5 and reports to Steve Rendle, chairman, president and chief executive officer of VF.

Mulder will be responsible for driving the Timberland brand’s core strategic priorities related to product diversification across footwear and apparel, as well as a consumer-led retail-centric, digital-first approach. She is also expected to build on the brand’s eco-innovation franchises while continuing to grow the Timberland PRO business.

Most recently, Mulder was with women’s clothing brand Nic + Zoe, where she was CEO since April 2012. During her tenure, she guided the Boston-based Nic + Zoe’s revenue growth through expansion into new points of distribution in the U.S. and internationally, and launched the brand’s direct-to-consumer efforts via e-commerce and its owned stores.

Earlier, she was a partner at global management consulting firm McKinsey & Co., where she worked for 15 years.

“We conducted a very thoughtful and extensive search to find the ideal person to lead our iconic Timberland brand globally, and we found that person in Susie,” said Rendle. “She brings a broad mix of experience in apparel, retail and consumer strategies, all of which is complemented by her strong leadership skills and passion for people and active lifestyles. We look forward to working with Susie as we build on the Timberland brand’s rich heritage and its recent momentum as it continues to evolve and diversify its go-to-market skills with new and innovative product, consumer-oriented stories and compelling brand experiences.”

Mulder currently is a board member at the Kraft Heinz Co. and Sally Beauty Holdings. In addition, she is a member of the Philanthropic Board of Advisors for the Boston Children’s Hospital.

“I’ve been both a fan and consumer of the [Timberland] brand since moving to New England over 25 years ago,’ said Mulder. “During that time, I’ve come to admire the brand not only for its great products, but also its clear commitment to environmental and social responsibility. I’m ready to roll up my sleeves alongside the global Timberland community and get to work.”

The Montreal-born Mulder holds an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Mulder will partner with Martino Scabbia Guerrini, VF’s president of the EMEA Region to manage this transition of leadership. He has been Timberland’s interim brand president for 14 months, in addition to his EMEA responsibilities. Earlier, the post of Timberland’s global brand president was held by Jim Pisano, who stepped down in January 2020.

Timberland, which is based in Strathan, N.H., is best known for its original yellow boot designed for the harsh elements of New England. Its product mix includes a full range of footwear, apparel and accessories.