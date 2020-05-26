Tommy Hilfiger is bringing his spring/summer collections directly to the consumer.

The company, which is owned by PVH Corp., will broadcast its first livestream shopping event in Europe and North America today, using its “see now, buy now” philosophy. The live selling event builds on the next generation’s increasing desire for more social and interactive digital shopping experiences.

The 30-minute livestream takes place tonight at 7 p.m. CEST, and 1 p.m. EST on Tommy.com, and will be available for replay for two weeks.

“Over the past 35 years, engaging with consumers by creating experiences that surprises and excites them has been at the core of what we do,” said Tommy Hilfiger. “Today we must push our ‘see now, buy now’ philosophy even further to stay relevant with where, when and how consumers want to experience fashion.”

Michael Scheiner, chief marketing officer of Tommy Hilfiger global, added, “As a brand that welcomes all, we are continuously experimenting with new digital approaches that allow us to show up in new ways, times and locations. The forms that ‘See Now, Buy Now’ can take are infinite – our livestream shopping event is just one of these and we see endless opportunities for the near and long term. Ultimately, the consumer is boss and we must deliver the experience they are looking for within our brand DNA.”

Model Manuela Frey will serve as the livestream host. She will be joined by actress Zoe Pastelle and other guests to share their style inspirations for spring/summer 2020 Tommy Hilfiger, Tommy Jeans and Tommy Sport collections. Those watching the event will be able to interact with the host and guests to ask questions, vote on certain pieces of content and participate in pop up trivia games. They will also be able to add their favorite styles to a virtual shopping bag to purchase immediately after the broadcast.

Scheiner told WWD that the whole idea of livestream selling, the rise of e-commerce and knowing where their consumer is spending their time is something they wanted to try. “Think of it almost as a commercial way to create a brand experience that the consumer can engage with and purchase if they’d like to,” he said.

There will be influencers and models and different people coming in and out. “The benefits with shooting it live is you can interact with the influencers and hosts,” he said. It is being shot today in Switzerland.

Does he feel this will replace fashion shows?

“At the end of the day, fashion shows have been around for a long time, and we want that to evolve. I don’t think there’s one thing that replaces it. What we’ve done with the Tommy Hilfiger experience, it’s probably a lot of things. This is just definitely one of the ideas that we’re excited to launch to evolve the ‘see-now-buy-now mentality,'” he said.

As for how frequently they plan this, Scheiner said the consumer will tell them how many times they will do this. “Consumers are looking for new content, new excitement, new experiences, sometimes every second,” he said. The frequency could be as often as the consumer has an interest in seeing it, he added.

During the livestream, they will be stopping and explaining the looks, which are mostly focused on women’s. “The beauty of it is it really can evolve. To me, the takeaway after tonight, will be what’s the consumer’s interest level and how do they want this to work? This can take different shapes,” he said. Today, it’s a host with an influencer, and it can be Tommy talking about clothing from his own closet, he said.

Today’s livestream will take place with a few influencers in a studio in Switzerland, with a surprise influencer in the U.K. “It might not go as planned. That’s the beauty of it,” said Scheiner.

Does Tommy make an appearance in this one?

“He’s not in this one, but definitely down, the road,” said Scheiner.

