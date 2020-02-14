By  on February 14, 2020

For Tonino Lamborghini’s first brand store, it had to be Las Vegas.

“I can see in Las Vegas a huge opportunity, it’s an amazing spot for us,” Ferruccio Lamborghini, vice president and chief executive officer of the brand, said from Italy. “It’s a good way to show up in the U.S. without having to be in New York City.”

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers