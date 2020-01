Topshop is jumping on the thrift bandwagon, devoting its entire landing page to the thrift trend in a dizzying array of retro-inspired pieces.

It’s certainly not the first time a fast-fashion retailer dipped into the appeal of vintage. But whether its Asos, in its vintage marketplace; Urban Outfitters, in its Urban Renewal line or any of the many vintage Levi’s items culled for modern wear, and Nasty Gal, which started as a vintage store and maintains an assortment of vintage selects; they all have one thing in common — it’s actually secondhand items.