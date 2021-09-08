Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: September 8, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Pantone Unveils Fashion Color Trend Report for NYFW Spring 2022

Fashion

Christian Dior Brooklyn Museum Exhibition Touts New York Influence

Fashion

Christian Siriano Spring RTW 2022

Torrid Posts a Red-Hot Quarter

While seeing momentum, the plus-size women's retailer is monitoring global supply chain challenges expected to persist into the back half of the year.

Torrid, now a public company, sees
Torrid, now a public company, sees intimates as a growth opportunity.

Torrid Holdings Inc., the apparel and intimates brand for women sizes 10 to 30, posted a strong second quarter marked by several key performance metrics that exceeded those during the comparable 2020 and 2019 periods.

Net income for the quarter ended July 31 was $38.8 million, or $0.35 per share, compared to $16.8 million, or $0.15 per share, in Q2 last year.

Adjusted earnings before interest, depreciation, taxes and amortization grew by 153 percent to $86.5 million, compared to $34.2 million in Q2 last year, and increased 118 percent from $39.7 million in Q2 2019.

Net sales increased 34 percent to $332.9 million, compared to $249.2 million in the second quarter of 2020 and increased 29 percent from $257.4 million in the second quarter of 2019. According to the company, the sales increase was driven by continued growth in e-commerce and improvement in store productivity trends. Comparable sales increased 30 percent from last year.

Related Galleries

“We delivered strong financial results in the second quarter, a period that included the successful completion of our IPO,” Liz Muñoz, chief executive officer, said Wednesday in a statement.

Torrid went public last July under the ticker symbol “Curv,” marking the first time the Sycamore Partners private equity firm has taken public one of the brands within its extensive portfolio of retail holdings, through an initial public offering. Along with the City of Industry, Calif.-based Torrid, Sycamore’s portfolio contains Azamara, Belk, CommerceHub, Express, Hot Topic, Loft, Ann Taylor, Lane Bryant, MGF Sourcing, NBG Home, Pure Fishing, Staples in the U.S. and Canada, Talbots and The Limited.

“We attribute the strength of our brand to our maniacal focus on both fit and on delivering an incredible customer experience that underscores our commitment to an underserved market,” Muñoz said.
Torrid Posts a Red-Hot Quarter
Torrid CEO Liz Muñoz in 2018. Courtesy Photo

Torrid’s gross profit increased 87 percent to $149.7 million, compared to $80 million in the second quarter of 2020 and 46 percent from $102.5 million in the second quarter of 2019. Gross profit margin was 45 percent last quarter, increasing 1,290 basis points from the same period last year and 520 basis points from the second quarter of 2019. The gross profit margin improvement was mostly due to less discounting, leveraging distribution expenses, store occupancy costs and store depreciation expenses on higher sales.

George Wehlitz, Torrid’s chief financial officer, stated, “We are extremely pleased with the underlying momentum in our business, which has continued into the third quarter. The strategies we have in place are driving strong growth in new customers as well as sales per customer. While we continue to benefit from the momentum in consumer demand, we are carefully monitoring the global supply chain challenges that are expected to persist into the back half of the year, and we are taking actions to mitigate the impact on our business.”

For the third quarter of fiscal 2021, the company expects, net sales of between $305 million and $315 million. Adjusted EBITDA is seen between $47 million and $52 million.

For the full year, the company expects net sales between $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion and adjusted EBITDA of between $248 million and $258 million.

 

Torrid Posts a Red-Hot Quarter

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Torrid Posts a Red-Hot Quarter

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Torrid Posts a Red-Hot Quarter

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Torrid Posts a Red-Hot Quarter

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Torrid Posts a Red-Hot Quarter

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Torrid Posts a Red-Hot Quarter

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Torrid Posts a Red-Hot Quarter

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Torrid Posts a Red-Hot Quarter

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Torrid Posts a Red-Hot Quarter

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Torrid Posts a Red-Hot Quarter

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Torrid Posts a Red-Hot Quarter

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Torrid Posts a Red-Hot Quarter

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Torrid Posts a Red-Hot Quarter

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Torrid Posts a Red-Hot Quarter

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Torrid Posts a Red-Hot Quarter

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Torrid Posts a Red-Hot Quarter

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Torrid Posts a Red-Hot Quarter

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Torrid Posts a Red-Hot Quarter

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Torrid Posts a Red-Hot Quarter

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Torrid Posts a Red-Hot Quarter

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Torrid Posts a Red-Hot Quarter

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Torrid Posts a Red-Hot Quarter

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Torrid Posts a Red-Hot Quarter

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Torrid Posts a Red-Hot Quarter

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Torrid Posts a Red-Hot Quarter

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Torrid Posts a Red-Hot Quarter

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Torrid Posts a Red-Hot Quarter

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Torrid Posts a Red-Hot Quarter

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Torrid Posts a Red-Hot Quarter

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Torrid Posts a Red-Hot Quarter

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Torrid Posts a Red-Hot Quarter

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Torrid Posts a Red-Hot Quarter

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Torrid Posts a Red-Hot Quarter

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Torrid Posts a Red-Hot Quarter

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Torrid Posts a Red-Hot Quarter

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Torrid Posts a Red-Hot Quarter

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Torrid Posts a Red-Hot Quarter

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad