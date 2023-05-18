×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: May 18, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

King Charles III Honors Labrum London With Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design

Business

Walmart U.S. Comps Up 7.4 Percent as Discount Giant Tops Estimates

Pop Culture

New York City Design Week Is Not Just About Sofas and Lighting

Tracksmith Opens First Permanent Store in New York

The 1,500-square-foot space is located on Wythe Avenue in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Tracksmith New York
The Tracksmith New York store is located in Brooklyn. courtesy of tracksmith

Tracksmith has set down permanent roots in New York City.

The Boston-based running brand on Friday will open its third retail location, a 1,500-square-foot store on Wythe Avenue in buzzy Williamsburg, Brooklyn. The store, which the company refers to as a Trackhouse, joins the company’s flagship on Newbury Street in Boston, which opened in 2017, as well as its first international store that opened last month in London.

Both the New York and London stores were designed by architect Roach Matthews and interior designer Estelle Bailey-Babenzien, who cofounded the Noah brand with her husband Brendon Babenzien. They feature steel, glass, brick, terrazzo, oak flooring and walnut cabinetry designed to provide both a sense of sophistication and warmth.

Related Galleries

In New York, a hand-poured terrazzo track with brass detailing runs the length of the store and is intended to reference an athletic track. The same track is on the lower level of the two-floor London unit.

The floors are oak and the cabinets are made from walnut with custom fixtures and modular displays. The walls are adorned with framed photos from the brand’s advertising campaigns, with gold and navy accents reminiscent of the brand’s signature sash that adorns several of its apparel pieces.

Tracksmith New York
The fixtures were custom made for the store. Courtesy of Tracksmith

The New York store also features a large skylight in the rear that helps spotlight the company’s full men’s and women’s apparel and accessories collection, which is showcased in the space. That includes running shorts, singlets, T-shirts, jackets, hats and other accessories, as well as Tracksmith’s first entry into footwear, the Eliot Runner, which debuted in September. The New York store also features a Rapid Transit collection that is both run-friendly and office-friendly, the company said.

The locations for the New York and London stores were well researched to ensure they fit into the brand’s wheelhouse. Both cities host major marathons and have large, vibrant running communities consisting of both elite and recreational athletes. The London Trackhouse sits equidistant between Hyde Park and Regents Park, and is a short jog from Paddington Rec, with its free-to-use community track where Roger Bannister famously trained to break the four-minute mile in 1954. In Brooklyn, the New York Trackhouse is situated between McCarren Track, Williamsburg Bridge and the East River Track.

In all of its stores, Tracksmith creates hubs for local running communities with lockers. In New York, runners can leave a bag while they work out. The brand also hosts weekly speed sessions and a long run led by local community managers.

Tracksmith New York
Tracksmith refers to its stores as Trackhouses. courtesy of tracksmith

“Boston and New York are America’s running culture capitals, so New York has always been part of our brand road map. We’ve been building our presence and a community in NYC since 2015 when we did our first pop-up. Over the last two years, we’ve been organizing group runs in the city and excursions up to Beacon and the feedback has been consistently positive. We knew it was time for a permanent retail presence that served as a hub for runners. We’re thrilled to be in Brooklyn, surrounded by amazing running, a global and vibrant community, and a thriving race scene,” said Matt Taylor, founder and chief executive officer of Tracksmith.

Taylor is a true historian of running and studied the roots of the sport — from gold medal-winning performances to the evolution of the fabrics and details that are best suited for competitive athletes and weekend warriors. He turned his passion into a business, creating Tracksmith in 2014 to service runners with high-quality gear for their training and racing. Since then, it has become popular for its classically styled athletic apparel.

Since launching, Tracksmith has created capsules with famed marathoner Bill Rodgers as well as J. Crew and Taylor Stitch, among others.

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Tracksmith Opens First Permanent Store in New York

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Tracksmith Opens First Permanent Store in New York

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Tracksmith Opens First Permanent Store in New York

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Tracksmith Opens First Permanent Store in New York

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Tracksmith Opens First Permanent Store in New York

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Tracksmith Opens First Permanent Store in New York

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Tracksmith Opens First Permanent Store in New York

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Tracksmith Opens First Permanent Store in New York

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Tracksmith Opens First Permanent Store in New York

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Tracksmith Opens First Permanent Store in New York

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Tracksmith Opens First Permanent Store in New York

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Tracksmith Opens First Permanent Store in New York

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Tracksmith Opens First Permanent Store in New York

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Tracksmith Opens First Permanent Store in New York

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Tracksmith Opens First Permanent Store in New York

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Tracksmith Opens First Permanent Store in New York

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Tracksmith Opens First Permanent Store in New York

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Tracksmith Opens First Permanent Store in New York

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Tracksmith Opens First Permanent Store in New York

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Tracksmith Opens First Permanent Store in New York

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Tracksmith Opens First Permanent Store in New York

Hot Summer Bags

Tracksmith Opens First Permanent Store in New York

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Tracksmith Opens First Permanent Store in New York

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Tracksmith Opens First Permanent Store in New York

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Tracksmith Opens First Permanent Store in New York

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Tracksmith Opens First Permanent Store in New York

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Tracksmith Opens First Permanent Store in New York

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Tracksmith Opens First Permanent Store in New York

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Tracksmith Opens First Permanent Store in New York

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Tracksmith Opens First Permanent Store in New York

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Tracksmith Opens First Permanent Store in New York

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Tracksmith Opens First Permanent Store in New York

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Tracksmith Opens First Permanent Store in New York

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Tracksmith Opens First Permanent Store in New York

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Tracksmith Opens First Permanent Store in New York

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Tracksmith Opens First Permanent Store in New York

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Tracksmith Opens First Permanent Store in New York

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Tracksmith Opens First Permanent Store in New York

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Tracksmith Opens First Permanent Store in New York

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Tracksmith Opens First Permanent Store in New York

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Tracksmith Opens First Permanent Store in New York

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad