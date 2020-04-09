Ulta Beauty is furloughing many store and salon associates as the company’s stores remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“After thoughtful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to temporarily furlough many of our store and salon associates. During these uncertain times, we will do all we can to make sure these associates are supported,” said Mary Dillon, Ulta chief executive officer, in a statement.

Ulta said it intends to bring the workforce back when “it is safe to do so,” and that the furlough will go into effect April 19. Affected employees can apply for unemployment benefits, Ulta said, and will remain enrolled in company benefits.

At the same time, Dillon has said she would indefinitely forgo her base salary, and has made a $500,000 donation to the Ulta Beauty Associate Relief Program, which provides grants to associates facing personal hardship. The Ulta Beauty executive team and board of directors are also expected to make personal donations to the program.

Ulta is also donating 450,000 medical grade gloves from its salons to hospitals in collaboration with FEMA.

The business said its stores will remain closed “until it is safe to reopen” in order to slow the spread of COVID-19, and to keep workers and shoppers safe.

Ulta’s decision follows that of Sephora, which said it would lay off some part-time and seasonal employees, and reduce pay for other employees in late March.

