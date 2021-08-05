TOKYO—Uniqlo said Friday that it will open its first global flagship store in Beijing this November, its third store of that type in mainland China. The company said it hopes the store, located in the Sanlitun shopping district, will become a new fashion and cultural landmark.

The flagship will offer an extensive range of Uniqlo’s product offering for women, men, kids and babies, laid out across 23,680 square feet of selling space on three floors. It will also have China’s first in-store implementation of StyleHint, Uniqlo’s proprietary social retail platform that merges real and virtual experiences.

Uniqlo has had a presence in the Chinese market for nearly 20 years, having opened its first store in the country in September 2002. It currently operates over 820 locations across the mainland.

“Uniqlo has been growing together with Chinese society, industry and consumers since entering the market nearly 20 years ago,” Fast Retailing group senior executive officer and Uniqlo Greater China chief executive officer Pan Ning said in a release. Always putting our customers first, we are committed to providing high-quality apparel designed to improve daily life for everyone.”

Uniqlo’s two other global flagship stores in mainland China are both located in Shanghai. The Uniqlo West Nanjing Road store opened in 2010, followed by the Uniqlo Shanghai Global Flagship Store, the largest Uniqlo store to date, in 2013.