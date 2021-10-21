Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: October 21, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Jonathan Akeroyd Braces for the Big Burberry Challenge

Business

The Retail Worker Shortage: Why Are Companies Having Trouble Hiring?

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Gucci Sets Location for Los Angeles Runway Show

Uniqlo’s New Beijing Global Flagship to Open Nov. 6

The store will be the first of its kind in the Chinese city, selling the brand's full lineup of clothing.

UNIQLO BEIJING SALITUN
Uniqlo's global flagship store in Beijing's Salitun district courtesy

TOKYO — Uniqlo on Thursday revealed the opening day of its latest global flagship, which is also its first in Beijing. Located in the Chinese city’s Sanlitun district, the store will open its doors on Nov. 6.

The Beijing flagship will carry the full lineup of Uniqlo’s LifeWear for men, women, kids and babies, including collaboration collections. The company will also release limited-edition fleece items in 11 colors for the opening. The store will be the first in Beijing to have a special UT section, including a UTme! customization station, where customers can design their own T-shirts. It will include mainland China’s first Uniqlo Flower stand, which will sell a variety of cut flowers and potted plants.

“Over the past nearly 30 years, Uniqlo has grown together with our customers and partners in China. The Uniqlo Beijing Sanlitun global flagship store, our first global flagship in Beijing, is the latest achievement of this relationship,” Tadashi Yanai, Uniqlo’s founder and chairman, as well as chairman, president and chief executive officer of parent company Fast Retailing Co. Ltd., said in a statement. “We are very pleased to be offering customers in Beijing with the ever-evolving concept of LifeWear that meets the daily lifestyle needs of people everywhere. The new Beijing store is an important step in our vision to become a truly global digital consumer retailing company.”

Uniqlo opened its first store in China in September 2002, and now operates nearly 850 locations throughout the mainland. The new Beijing global flagship will count a sales area of over 25,800 square feet spread across three floors.

Uniqlo's New Beijing Global Flagship to

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Uniqlo's New Beijing Global Flagship to

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Uniqlo's New Beijing Global Flagship to

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Uniqlo's New Beijing Global Flagship to

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Uniqlo's New Beijing Global Flagship to

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Uniqlo's New Beijing Global Flagship to

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Uniqlo's New Beijing Global Flagship to

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Uniqlo's New Beijing Global Flagship to

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Uniqlo's New Beijing Global Flagship to

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Uniqlo's New Beijing Global Flagship to

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Uniqlo's New Beijing Global Flagship to

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Uniqlo's New Beijing Global Flagship to

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Uniqlo's New Beijing Global Flagship to

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Uniqlo's New Beijing Global Flagship to

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Uniqlo's New Beijing Global Flagship to

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Uniqlo's New Beijing Global Flagship to

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Uniqlo's New Beijing Global Flagship to

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Uniqlo's New Beijing Global Flagship to

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Uniqlo's New Beijing Global Flagship to

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Uniqlo's New Beijing Global Flagship to

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Uniqlo's New Beijing Global Flagship to

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Uniqlo's New Beijing Global Flagship to

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Uniqlo's New Beijing Global Flagship to

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Uniqlo's New Beijing Global Flagship to

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Uniqlo's New Beijing Global Flagship to

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Uniqlo's New Beijing Global Flagship to

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Uniqlo's New Beijing Global Flagship to

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Uniqlo's New Beijing Global Flagship to

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Uniqlo's New Beijing Global Flagship to

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Uniqlo's New Beijing Global Flagship to

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Uniqlo's New Beijing Global Flagship to

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Uniqlo's New Beijing Global Flagship to

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Uniqlo's New Beijing Global Flagship to

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Uniqlo's New Beijing Global Flagship to

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Uniqlo's New Beijing Global Flagship to

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Uniqlo's New Beijing Global Flagship to

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Uniqlo's New Beijing Global Flagship to

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad