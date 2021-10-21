Uniqlo’s New Beijing Global Flagship to Open Nov. 6

TOKYO — Uniqlo on Thursday revealed the opening day of its latest global flagship, which is also its first in Beijing. Located in the Chinese city’s Sanlitun district, the store will open its doors on Nov. 6.

The Beijing flagship will carry the full lineup of Uniqlo’s LifeWear for men, women, kids and babies, including collaboration collections. The company will also release limited-edition fleece items in 11 colors for the opening. The store will be the first in Beijing to have a special UT section, including a UTme! customization station, where customers can design their own T-shirts. It will include mainland China’s first Uniqlo Flower stand, which will sell a variety of cut flowers and potted plants.

“Over the past nearly 30 years, Uniqlo has grown together with our customers and partners in China. The Uniqlo Beijing Sanlitun global flagship store, our first global flagship in Beijing, is the latest achievement of this relationship,” Tadashi Yanai, Uniqlo’s founder and chairman, as well as chairman, president and chief executive officer of parent company Fast Retailing Co. Ltd., said in a statement. “We are very pleased to be offering customers in Beijing with the ever-evolving concept of LifeWear that meets the daily lifestyle needs of people everywhere. The new Beijing store is an important step in our vision to become a truly global digital consumer retailing company.”

Uniqlo opened its first store in China in September 2002, and now operates nearly 850 locations throughout the mainland. The new Beijing global flagship will count a sales area of over 25,800 square feet spread across three floors.