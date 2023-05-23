×
Urban Outfitters Post Solid First-quarter Results

Momentum seen last quarter is continuing in the current quarter and giving a lift to the stock price.

Anthropologie in Dusseldorf
Anthropologie in Dusseldorf. Courtesy

Urban Outfitters Inc. posted a solid first-quarter report card, citing top- and bottom-line gains and momentum at Free People and Anthropologie groups.

Net income for the quarter ended April 30 jumped to $52.82 million from $31.53 million in the year-ago period. Earnings per diluted share rose to $0.56 from $0.33 a year ago.

Total company net sales increased 5.9 percent to $1.11 billion, from $1.05 billion in the year-ago period.

The financial report, released after the stock market closed, apparently pleased investors who pushed the share price up 8 percent, or $2.16, to $28.82.

“We are pleased to report record first-quarter sales and earnings per share driven by a 5 percent increase in comparable retail segment sales, strong growth in Nuuly Rent and a significant improvement in gross margins,” said Richard A. Hayne, chief executive officer, in a statement. “We are equally pleased that Q1’s sales strength has continued quarter-to-date.”

Retail sales increased 4 percent, with comparable sales increasing 5 percent, partially offset by a 1 percent negative impact of foreign currency translation. The increase in retail comparable net sales was driven by high single-digit positive growth in digital channel sales and low single-digit positive growth in retail store sales.

By brand, comparable retail sales increased 17 percent at the Free People Group and 13 percent at the Anthropologie Group, but decreased 13 percent at Urban Outfitters.

Wholesale segment net sales decreased 11 percent driven by a 14 percent fall in Free People Group wholesale sales due to a decrease in sales to department stores and specialty customers, while Urban Outfitters wholesale sales increased by $1 million.

Nuuly segment net sales increased by $28.6 million driven by a 118 percent increase in subscribers.

Urban Outfitters’ portfolio is composed of 260 Urban Outfitters stores in the U.S., Canada and Europe; 237 Anthropologie Group stores in the U.S., Canada and Europe; 193 Free People stores (including 33 FP Movement stores) in the U.S., Canada and Europe; 10 Menus & Venues restaurants; seven Urban Outfitters franchisee-owned stores, and two Anthropologie Group franchisee-owned stores. The company also operates websites and catalogues for its various brands.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

