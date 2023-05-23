Urban Outfitters Post Solid First-quarter Results

Urban Outfitters Inc. posted a solid first-quarter report card, citing top- and bottom-line gains and momentum at Free People and Anthropologie groups.

Net income for the quarter ended April 30 jumped to $52.82 million from $31.53 million in the year-ago period. Earnings per diluted share rose to $0.56 from $0.33 a year ago.

Total company net sales increased 5.9 percent to $1.11 billion, from $1.05 billion in the year-ago period.

The financial report, released after the stock market closed, apparently pleased investors who pushed the share price up 8 percent, or $2.16, to $28.82.

“We are pleased to report record first-quarter sales and earnings per share driven by a 5 percent increase in comparable retail segment sales, strong growth in Nuuly Rent and a significant improvement in gross margins,” said Richard A. Hayne, chief executive officer, in a statement. “We are equally pleased that Q1’s sales strength has continued quarter-to-date.”

Retail sales increased 4 percent, with comparable sales increasing 5 percent, partially offset by a 1 percent negative impact of foreign currency translation. The increase in retail comparable net sales was driven by high single-digit positive growth in digital channel sales and low single-digit positive growth in retail store sales.

By brand, comparable retail sales increased 17 percent at the Free People Group and 13 percent at the Anthropologie Group, but decreased 13 percent at Urban Outfitters.

Wholesale segment net sales decreased 11 percent driven by a 14 percent fall in Free People Group wholesale sales due to a decrease in sales to department stores and specialty customers, while Urban Outfitters wholesale sales increased by $1 million.

Nuuly segment net sales increased by $28.6 million driven by a 118 percent increase in subscribers.

Urban Outfitters’ portfolio is composed of 260 Urban Outfitters stores in the U.S., Canada and Europe; 237 Anthropologie Group stores in the U.S., Canada and Europe; 193 Free People stores (including 33 FP Movement stores) in the U.S., Canada and Europe; 10 Menus & Venues restaurants; seven Urban Outfitters franchisee-owned stores, and two Anthropologie Group franchisee-owned stores. The company also operates websites and catalogues for its various brands.