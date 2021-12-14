Urban Outfitters Launches UO Summer Class of 2021 HBCU Capsule Collection

Urban Outfitters has released a special-edition UO Summer Class of 2021 HBCU Capsule Collection, an exclusive assortment of collegiate apparel and lifestyle accessories.

It was designed by the UO Summer Class of 2021, a 10-week internship and mentorship program for five students recognized for their academic excellence and creative talent, in collaboration with three Historically Black Colleges and Universities – Howard University, Clark Atlanta University and North Carolina A&T State University.

The students worked with the Urban Outfitters buying team to design a 24-piece apparel and lifestyle collection celebrating the culture and community of their respective schools.

“Being able to share our resources with HBCU talent, and to work alongside these students creativity as they developed their own product, made Summer Class enriching not only for our students, but for every UO employee who got to be a part of the program,” said Dalila Shannon, Urban Outfitters women’s divisional merchandising manager and summer class mentor.

The apparel includes Champion sweats and long-sleeved T-shirts featuring original graphics by students.

A look at the UO Summer Class 2021 capsule collection. courtesy shot

Tiara Arnold, director of career and professional development at Clark Atlanta University said: “To graduate from college having created a collection that will live not only within UO, but also at your alma mater, is an experience that only a few can say they were a part of.”

Part of the capsule are three premium letterman jackets products by Ebbets Field Flannel representing Howard, Clark Atlanta and North Carolina A&T University featuring the students’ interpretation of the collegiate staple.

The capsule is rounded out by tote bags, hats and playing cards.

With the success of the inaugural UO Summer Class internship program, Urban Outfitters will continue the initiative in 2022, expanding the program to additional HBCUs.

The collection, officially licensed by CLC, the nation’s leading collegiate licensing company, is available for purchase exclusively at Urban Outfitters’ e-commerce and includes a charitable donation to the students’ respective alma maters. The initiative will feature a behind-the-scenes look at the collection’s design process, highlighting the individual students, their backgrounds and what inspired their designs.

The students are Dacia Redmond of Clark Atlanta University (who is also a 2021 Fashion Scholarship Fund Virgil Abloh “Post Modern” Scholar award recipient); U’lia Hargrove of North Carolina A&T State University; Jasmine Logan of Clark Atlanta University; Jalen Bradford of Clark Atlanta University, and Janae Claxton of Howard University.

Retail prices are $20 for the playing cards, $38 for the totes, $45 for the Ts, $54 for the sweats and $700 for the varsity jackets.

