Valentino’s Revamped Concept Store Opens at Shanghai’s Plaza 66

Valentino, which most recently attracted an investment from Kering, unveiled a revamped store at Shanghai’s Plaza 66.

The newly opened concept store marks “an important step in the expansion of the brand’s worldwide retail network,” the company said in a statement.

The two-story shop, neighboring Loewe, spans 475 square meters and sits on the second and third floor of the prestigious shopping mall. The shop includes a VIP room and offers more space for the brand’s menswear collection, a category that Valentino is boosting. It staged a men’s show in Milan this June after three years of coed display.

The new concept store, designed in-house, is a celebration of Valentino’s icnonic codes and Italian heritage. A marble floor in multiple shades, handmade ceramic door knobs designed by Massimiliano Pipolo, Camaleonda sofas designed by Mario Bellini for B&B Italia, along with graphic rugs designed by Golran add to the decor.

The first floor offers bags, shoes and womenswear. The VIP room and menswear sits on the second floor.

To celebrate the launch, Valentino plastered the four-story tall entrance facade in PP Pink monogram and teamed up with its neighbor, the Milanese pastry store Cova, to offer a month-long PP Pink-themed afternoon tea set.

The Plaza 66 store is a part of Valentino’s retail redesign scheme announced last year. So far, flagship stores in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Madrid and Venice have been stripped of its wood and marble-themed interior for a sleeker look.

The Italian couture house currently operates 32 stores in 22 cities in Mainland China. This June, the brand inaugurated two new stores, one in Wuhan and one in Beijing.

Valentino is expanding its retail network in China with a Nanjing store slated to open in November at the newly opened IFC shopping mall. Another store in Shenzhen store will launch in December. The Shenzhen store at The MixC will be entirely dedicated to menswear.