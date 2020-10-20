Valerie Jarrett, senior distinguished fellow at the University of Chicago Law School, has been named to Ralph Lauren’s board of directors, effective today. This brings the number of directors to 13.

“We are pleased to welcome Valerie to the Ralph Lauren board directors,” said Ralph Lauren, the company’s executive chairman and chief creative officer. “Valerie is a proven and highly respected leader with a clear passion for citizenship and making positive impact on the world. Valerie’s breadth of experience across the public and private sectors and unparalleled expertise in government, law and leadership will bring new perspective as we continue to build the future of our iconic company.”

Patrice Louvet, Lauren’s president and chief executive officer, added, “Valerie’s unique perspective and insights as one of the country’s most distinguished leaders makes her an excellent addition to the Ralph Lauren board. Her experience across the public and private sectors will be invaluable as we continue to write the Next Great Chapter for our company.”

In addition to her role at the University of Chicago, Jarrett is a senior adviser to the Obama Foundation and media company ATTN and author of the memoir, “Finding My Voice.” She was the longest-serving senior adviser during the Obama Administration, where she oversaw the Offices of Public Engagement and Intergovernmental Affairs and chaired the White House Council on Women and Girls. She also served as co-chair of the Obama-Biden Presidential Transition team and as a senior adviser to Barack Obama’s presidential campaign.

View Gallery Related Gallery Noir Kei Ninomiya RTW Spring 2021

“Ralph Lauren’s purpose-driven culture and focus on aspiration, timelessness and optimism has long inspired me. I am honored to join the company’s board of directors and look forward to contributing to the company’s continued growth and success and to be building on the longevity of this admired organization,” Jarrett said in a statement.

Earlier, Jarrett was the president and ceo of The Habitat Co., and prior to that served for eight years in Chicago government. Before that, she practiced law with two private law firms. She also serves on the board as chair of When We All Vote, co-chair of the United State of Women, Lyft, Inc., 2U, Inc., Ariel Investments, Sweetgreen, Time’s Up, the John F. Kennedy Center for Performing Arts and the Economic Club of Chicago.

In recent months, Lauren also named Darren Walker, president and ceo of the Ford Foundation, to its board.