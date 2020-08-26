Van Raemdonck, who has also held the title of chairman of the board of managers since April 2020, has been ceo and a member of NMG’s board of directors since February 2018.

Before Neiman’s, van Raemdonck served as group president for Europe, Middle East and Africa and Global Travel Retail at Ralph Lauren. Before that, he was ceo at St. John Knits International; president of the Southern Europe region for Louis Vuitton, and an executive at L Brands. He spent the first eight years of his career with Boston Consulting Group, which has continued to assist NMG in its restructuring.

Eyebrows were raised when van Raemdonck succeeded Karen Katz as ceo of NMG two and a half years ago because he never ran a major retail chain before, and wasn’t well known in the U.S. But he came to the business with fresh ideas and developed a “transformation” plan which apparently the lenders, who would become the new owners through the reorganization, approve of. The plan wipes out $4 billion of the luxury retailer’s debt and has brought in a new financing package to keep the company operating.

On May 7, when NMG filed for Chapter 11, van Raemdonck told WWD that he would, along with the rest of the existing management, remain with the company through the bankruptcy proceedings, and that based on conversations with creditors, he was confident they wanted to sustain the Neiman’s “transformation” strategy he had been championing for two years.

But he didn’t address his prospects for staying as ceo after the bankruptcy, leaving some doubt about his future. With any company that goes bankrupt, long-term prospects become questionable, as does the fate of existing management and its strategies, given the arrival of new owners and financial objectives.

Van Raemdonck has on various occasions contended that the Neiman Marcus Group would not have filed for bankruptcy if the coronavirus pandemic had never happened, and that it had been generating enough cash to service the interest on the company’s debt, though months before the outbreak of COVID-19, there were rumblings that Neiman’s was headed towards bankruptcy anyway as principal payments on loans loomed.

His “transformation” strategy is geared to modernize the Neiman Marcus Group into a “luxury customer platform” with new types of services and products — fashion and nonfashion — so that NMG would no longer be considered primarily a department store business with the Neiman’s chain and the two Bergdorf Goodman stores. The strategy also seeks to sharpen the focus on full-price selling and personalization, and has been providing sales associates with technology tools so they can sell better on- and off-line.

Through its bankruptcy, Neiman’s has been downsizing, and has identified several stores to close, including the Manhattan flagship in Hudson Yards. About 10 to 12 stores are seen closing, though the actual number has not been confirmed.

According to the court documents, the new board will initially consist of seven directors, including the ceo; three directors designated by Pacific Investment Management Co.; one director designated by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP; one director designated by Sixth Street Partners, and one independent director designated by holders of new equity (other than PIMCO.)

The term loan lender group has engaged a recruiting firm to identify directors to fill remaining board seats, the documents indicate.

Meanwhile, a large group of former senior executives from NMG have organized to fight to save their retirement plans, which stand to be wiped out by the court proceedings, sources told WWD.

One source close to the situation said some individuals stand to lose $1 million to $1.5 million in total deferred compensation earned through decades of work at the company.

The compensation in question is non-qualified retirement plans. There are two, according to a Neiman Marcus spokeswoman, who said the plans were fully contributed to by the company. “No employee put their own money in,” said the spokesperson. Neiman’s pension plan and 401K are not impacted by the bankruptcy, the spokesperson added.

However,!a third deferred compensation plan, where employees put in their own money, stands to be wiped out through the bankruptcy reorganization.